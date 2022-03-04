Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven (Quick Look) - Hot Stuff

Ninja has conquered the inside of our homes with its air fryer, now it seeks to take over the terraces and outdoor areas.
"Hello and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look.Not too long ago we took a look at an airfryer from Ninja which seems to have sort of taken the market in terms of airfryers and well, it seems like deservedly so, but if you look at their website you will see very quickly that they are also very interested in conquering the terraces, the outside, which basically means that there are like electric grills and there is also this, the electric outdoor oven."
"And the electric outdoor oven is essentially what it says on the tin, it is a massive electrically powered outdoor oven which you can either have on a tabletop outside if you want or you can buy a little stand basically turning it into sort of an oven.So it's going to need regular power like this and well then it's all about just utilizing it as an oven."
"There isn't really a lot of exterior functionality apart from over here which I can very briefly show you which is a little bit of a tell for what Ninja has sort of think about when they designed this.This little clip out pocket here is for smoke pellets essentially meaning that you can put these pellets in here and it will create the smoky aroma inside of the oven itself."
"So if you want to smoke something for increased flavor or at least that kind of flavor well then you can.The entire package is around 14 kilograms which is a lot lighter than some competing brands out there which is great and through these little knobs here you gain access to some very quick settings such as a 360 degree max threshold but it can also go as low as 40 degrees if you want to low and slow roast something."
"There is this massive door here we've only just unpacked this which gives you access to the main guts here.What you will get inside this cardboard here I know from experience is the little sort of main griddle which you use if you want to bake a whole chicken in here and a stone slab used for pizzas and it seems that pizzas in general is a big focus for Ninja here and well deservedly so because a lot of people buy well pizza ovens essentially to have outside and there's actually as far as I can tell because my brother is a very much into this sort of stuff very into well outdoor pizza ovens electrical pizza ovens and apparently there's a big market for that so that makes sense but I should stress that while this isn't necessarily a great pizza oven and I'll get to that in a second it's a lovely jack of all trades that does so much different stuff in a pretty small envelope so the main reason why pizzas aren't that good is because it really needs this door to be closed to circulate and maintain high heat so 370 degrees which you would need for a pizza oven but right now imagine you're completely blind you have no idea how that pizza is doing and if you want to have this open it really isn't good at maintaining the high temperature not even in the stone slab needed to create good pizzas will it create fine pizzas for sure but you can do a whole lot of other stuff in this too remember you have the metallic griddles here you have this big bulky space you have this really strong door to cap in all of that flavor so roasts different types of meat vegetables all of the stuff or bread is very great in here it's only pizzas where you need really high freaking heat at very like low amounts of time where this might be a bit disappointing but still very nice and I think it looks great as well the looks is a big part of it can't wait to try it out before we ultimately test it look out for that stay tuned bye"