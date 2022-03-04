Bateman Labs Envy Armchair (Quick Look) - Exquisite Design and Execution

We take a look at the first mass-produced piece of furniture from the renowned Bateman Labs.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look, a quick look which is both very much expanded and very different from what we are usually showing you here on the show.That might be a Galaxy Z Fold 6 from Samsung or a brand new HP Omen gaming laptop. No, this is a piece of furniture. And it's not just any piece of furniture, it's a piece of furniture that has been handmade by the coolest guy on the planet, Sawyer Bateman and his team at Bateman Labs. This is their first piece of furniture that they're selling en masse, which is called the Envy armchair. And I've actually been in dialogue with Sawyer and the team for a while, planning to get something, well, plan to get this over here to show you guys and basically present it to our audience across the globe, because I personally very much believe both that these guys make something which is unique and well made enough that it can do well in the mainstream, but also that it's just really, really cool to get something this bespoke on this channel. And this, well, this is the Envy armchair."
"And I mean, just look at it. I know we don't usually deal in furniture, but you can immediately tell just by, I would hope, looking at your screen right now, but particularly when you stand next to it, that it's a piece of exquisite design and execution. Now, you can get this in solid oak or walnut with classic lines. All of this is hand finished so that it gets the sheen, the shine of something that has been polished up. I think it looks absolutely gorgeous and it do has this, have this reflective nature in the wood, which you can just basically tell that it has been, it's been treated and it really works rather well. But the main draw obviously about the, of the Envy armchair is modularity. I don't know if you can tell from where you are looking right now, but overall, like across the entire sort of frame of the chair, there are these holes and these holes are built for modularity. Maybe you've noticed a little cup holder here that is just inserted inside one of these holes in the frame and can be inserted wherever you want, wherever it basically fit you. And these pieces are, I think 3D printed, but they, they do feel pretty high quality, but it extends further than that. This headrest here, well, you can both adjust it lengthwise, but you can remove it entirely and just put it over on the left or the right side. I don't know why you would do that, but the point is that you can. And I think that modularity in modern furniture design really is a genuine, genuinely really good idea because it just means that we can utilize the same pieces of furniture for many different types of scenarios without having to, well, either irk that we didn't buy something else or buy more stuff because suddenly the stuff that we have don't fulfill the needs of the time. So yeah, as you can see, I could put it here if I wanted to, or I could put other things and I, this could be the start of an ecosystem where Bateman Labs could put out more accessories that you could buy and personalize your particular chair. But it goes much, much further than that because look at something like this. You might be wondering what this is, but if you looked at the promotional images like me, then you already know if you insert this into the Ottoman right here, then you have the industry standard sort of knob here for a monitor arm, meaning that yes, you can either have it close to you or move it a little bit away and then you can have a monitor right there. And furthermore, you get this little tray table, which is divided up into two parts, which can also be mounted across. You could combine it into one if you wanted to, or you could have one small one for a mouse and one for a laptop, meaning that this in the armchair actually is made for gaming and office work and just generally media consumption. And I think that makes it not just unique. I at least haven't seen this concept before, particularly not in this way, but it also make it incredibly versatile."
"I think that is absolutely awesome. It's expensive, but it's also hand built by Bateman Labs.And in the next video, we'll basically be exploring how it works when you're doing these things in the moment. If I want to use my laptop for a quick gaming session or for some serious work, could this stand in for, for instance, a desk? Well, that is the big question."
"And to answer it, I'm going to have to basically take it home with me, place it within a familiar framework and see how it works there. So that's the follow up video. We hope we will bring it to you very soon. But for now, just please support Bateman Labs. Those people are absolutely great and they clearly have some really strong, capable ideas of what versatile furniture design looks like and feels like in 2024. Thank you so much for watching. See you on the next one."