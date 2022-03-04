Iron Man Mark I Figure (Quick Look) - Tony Stark Built This in a Cave, With a Box of Scraps!

Sideshow Collectibles pays tribute to the beginning of the MCU with this well-detailed collectible figure.
"Hello everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Some months back, we received our first collectible figure from Sideshow Collectibles, which also has Hot Toys, so that's a bit of interchangeability there, but never mind that."
"We received a Geralt of Rivia statue, figure, statue, which was tied to its base, but grandiose in ambition and granular in detail.It was overall just a magnificent product, and everyone here at the office just kind of had to bow down to, again, the level of granular details that these guys put into the construction and design of every single one of these figures."
"Now, they've sent us another under the Hot Toys label.This is the Iron Man Mark I.So Mark I, you might remember from the original Iron Man movie that kickstarted the MCU, Robert Downey Jr. in a dank, bleak cave, in a bad situation."
"He is hurt.He needs to get out of there alive, and he's working together with another scientist, Jensen, I believe it was his name, who ends up sacrificing himself so that Tony Stark can escape, putting him on the path to becoming the Iron Man that we would know over the course of many, many MCU movies after that."
"It all starts with the Mark I.Now, I've only had this out of the box, so this is kind of like a fake unboxing experience, but bear with me.Again, I just removed some of the protective wrap."
"But I should stress that while Geralt of Rivia was fixed to a base, this is an articulating figure, meaning that he can move.But I want to get this on close-up because it is just so incredibly, incredibly impressive how detailed something like this is, and we'll go through that in general."
"I should stress that within this box, you get a pair of hands.These are called relaxed hands.There's two pair.They're interchangeable."
"Both are gloved.These are relaxed, and the other are clenched in fists, depending on what kind of posture you want.And you also get these sculpted flames, which can be put on these little tanks here so that you can emulate the way that it looks whenever he is, well, basically pyro-ing his enemies in that little cave before he utilizes all of the boost thrust in the backpack here to finally escape from his imprisonment."
"You'll get two of these in the box as well, so really, really cool.But again, it's really difficult to describe when you sit here just how detailed this is up close.I mean, for one, there is so many layers here."
"It's not just one sculpted figure.You can tell that there is a sculpted figure underneath, but then all of the different panels like it would be if a human were to wear a Mark I suit, all of these are individual pieces, which is so awesome."
"It's all made in die-cast material.There is even an LED function, which lights up this arc reactor here, which I think is absolutely awesome.It's also in his forearm, by the way."
"There are over 36 points of articulation, meaning that both, he's not going to fall apart if you bend him a little, but it's also that he's meant, I'm not sure that you would say that he's meant to be played with, but it's certainly something that lends itself well to more direct fantasies, and I think that's awesome."
"It's a different way, a different take.But the second you hold it, you realize that a lot of this moves around, and I think that's really awesome as well.It just lends to the realism of the figure because the Mark I armor was made by scrap metal essentially, so having these loosely connected plates here is really cool."
"That obviously also stretches to the mask here, which you can close physically to complete the illusion.It is awesome.It's around $500, which obviously is a lot, but you can tell."
"You can immediately tell.These are real metallic, small coil wires going from this booster pack here at the back, and it's just, it's insane.The level of detail here is absolutely astounding, and I know we look at folding phones and expensive laptops and smart home vacuums here on the show, but honestly, seeing something which is so clearly handmade and with such attention to detail, it is so hard to not just say immediately, okay, this is worth it."
"I mean, below here is real cloth.This is fabric underneath the sort of metallic outer shell of the armor.I mean, in an age where we get more and more stuff which has been made automatically, even stuff like AI art, I know that comparison is a bit sought out, but still, this is so uniquely manmade, handmade, that you can't help but feel a little nostalgic for it almost."
"We need to support these kinds of things.So this is the Iron Man Mark I figure from Hot Toys.We'll put links in the description so that you can go and check them out.They have a bunch of other things from a bunch of other franchises as well, not just MCU or DCU."
"Thank you so much.Stay tuned for the next one.Bye."