Mous Day Backpack (Quick Look) - Ideal for Everyday Use

This handy backpack is the perfect companion for everyday activities, be it for work or for play.
"Welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look, this time we're taking a look at another backpack from Mouse.Mouse started out making basically the best, most protective, and fancy looking covers for smartphones, well in all of that particular business, but they chose some years ago to start utilizing that experience to create the best sort of tech everyday carry backpack."
"We reviewed that initially and I found it to be a really strong first effort, but they basically needed to slim it down a little bit because that very, let's say, sort of spatially broad canvas that they were using took up, it just looked a little bit bulky when you were carrying it around, even if you weren't carrying all that much."
"Well they replied with the Day backpack, which we have in front of us right here, which I think is such a powerful sophomore effort that I find that particularly manufacturers like Bellroy really ought to pay attention here, because this is just such great work.First and foremost, all of the basics are here, waterproof materials, as you can probably tell because it's quite obvious, thick padding, and also, yeah, waterproof coating means that this is as waterproof as it gets."
"That's also, well that is helped at the very least by the very structure of the backpack, meaning that you use the small G-hook here, and the basically way to get into it is by unzipping this really strong zipper here at the center so you can get into it, but when it is zipped up tight and closed, well then the only real opening is here and that is folded down."
"So waterproofing, I'm very confident in the materials used and the design utilized here.The one cool thing, I would say G-hook based bags, I think it adds to the look in general, but it's perhaps a little bit too difficult to just get into your bag and pick out something very quickly, because you basically have to have the back placed very hard when you're carrying it because then it stretches a little bit, as it should be."
"It's designed to do that.Removing the G-hook, holding up the flap like this, and then perhaps, you know, getting into just to pick out your wallet or whatever.It's a little bit cumbersome, but again, it's probably designed to be that, so it works well in its intended purpose."
"That's one good thing that you can say.The other good thing is that there is actually a good amount of front pockets here for wallet, keys, sunglasses, whatever that may be, a water bottle.Here I have a little air tag thing where I have my AirPods, which is quite a spacey little room there, and there's also an additional smaller one here on the inside where I usually keep my wallet, and, well, the cool thing is that there is a really deep sort of water bottle pocket here."
"I keep my sunglasses in there, but apart from that, really strong exterior.It's a 20-liter backpack, but you wouldn't be able to tell because it's so slim on the back, so they really did take my advice to heart here.They have a Bellroy-style message here saying, we've got your back, an everyday bag for your extraordinary experiences."
"I love that sort of thing.I think it's great when you spend the extra cash on something like this that you get your money's worth, and this little thing, I think, is lovely.So there is this big spatial room down here, which I think is very nice, where I keep a little field recorder, wallet, play date."
"There is a dedicated tablet room right here, which is very lovely and can fit the largest iPads, which is great, and this, a backpack sleeve here, which is extra padded and protected so it doesn't scratch in there, can hold the largest MacBook.Mine is a MacBook Pro 16."
"So all of that is really, really cool.There's a lot of utility here, a lot of design prowess, and I think that Mouse really nailed it this time around.It's even a lot cheaper than their first backpack effort, so it'll set you back on sale at around, I think, 140 euros there or thereabout, and it's a steal for that price."
"So I would recommend it.Thank you so much for watching."