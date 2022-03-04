GRTV News - Lego Horizon Adventures arrives to a poor debut on Steam

The brickified title had less players on its launch day than Concord.
"Basically, the big thing to know is that on PC, on Steam, the game hasn't had a particularly big launch.In fact, so far on its launch day, it's had the worst Steam premiere of all time for a Sony game, which is actually worse than Concord as well.So it really does show that the game hasn't exactly arrived to a thunderous applause, shall we say, for what you would expect to be quite a big game."
"Because A, it's a PlayStation first party title, and also because of the fact that it's got the Horizon name attached to it.So, with that being the case, let's dive in and have a look.LEGO Horizon Adventures sees the worst Steam premiere any Sony title has ever had. Let's hope it performs vastly better for PlayStation 5 and Switch.So yesterday finally saw the premiere of LEGO Horizon Adventures, which retells the story of Horizon Zero Dawn in a more light-hearted way, complete with a world built in LEGO."
"But the reviews have been lukewarm, even here at Gamereactor, and apparently this wasn't what gamers wanted at all.Via SteamDB, we can see that there are currently 354 players playing, and at most during the premiere day, there have been 602 simultaneous players.It's such a poor result that this is Sony's worst Steam launch ever. In fact, it's even fewer than the monster flop Concord, which could at least boast 697 concurrent players at most."
"And it should be remembered that the Steam audience has been generally favourable to the Horizon series.Whether this low engagement is just about this LEGO game or some kind of Horizon fatigue after three releases on Steam in one year, you know, with Horizon Forbidden West, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, and now LEGO Horizon Adventures, we don't know."
"But we could, as we could report yesterday, a live service game based on the Horizon world is rumoured to be released in 2025.So yes, LEGO Horizon Adventures has not exactly debuted to a huge audience on Steam.It should be said that, generally speaking, PlayStation games, they don't debut on Steam to massive numbers, unless they are sort of, you know, really anticipated titles that have never arrived on that platform before."
"You know, it's not, you expect to see a few thousand players, maybe even, maybe even crossing into the sort of five digit figure.But below a thousand, in fact, below 700 and below what Concord achieved on the platform is not a good look at all.And you have to wonder if there's any sort of comparable figures on PlayStation and Switch.I would imagine that on Switch, it's probably doing semi well because it seems like a game that is pretty much fundamentally built for the platform."
"As for PlayStation, with the Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered launching like two weeks ago, I might, it wouldn't surprise me if it's not selling particularly well over there either.What we will never really know is how well it's doing until the financial reports start doing the rounds.Unless, of course, it's doing so bad, like Concord, which then Sony decides to make some sort of drastic change to it."
"But I doubt that would be the case because unlike Concord, which is a new IP, Horizon is established and they still have grand plans for what the future of the Horizon series includes.So, you know, basically killing off one of their Horizon games is not a good look for that future.So I can't imagine this game's going anywhere anytime soon, but we'll probably have to wait until, you know, maybe even the end of the fiscal year at this point in April before we hear just how well this game sold."
"And if it's as big of a flop as the Steam numbers are currently making it out to be.But yeah, as per LEGO Horizon Adventures, you know, you can check it out today.You can also go on to your local Gearbox region and read our reviews and all that good stuff.So go check out all that good stuff."
