GRTV News - Rumour: The Horizon multiplayer game will release next year

A job listing points to Sony's franchise making the jump to multiplayer next year.
"Greetings, welcome to GRTV News, I'm Alex, as usual, covering the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love."
"I have a bit of yawn coming on, it's gone.We've got it here for you in GRTV News and in the YDG Network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusives, interviews, movie reviews, series reviews, so much more, I always forget something on one of these lists, but anyway, without further ado, let's jump into today's news piece."
"And it's a bit of a rumour mill piece, you know I like discussing my speculations here on GRTV News, but in any case, we're looking at the Horizon multiplayer game and the fact that it could be launching next year.So if you're not familiar, Guerrilla Games has been working with Sony on a multitude of Horizon projects, we've had Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, and it seems even though the Horizon franchise has been around for 8 years nearly, that Sony really really is fast tracking it to sort of this established presence within its own IP sort of universes, I guess."
"We already knew that there was a TV show sort of in the works, we're not really sure on how progression is going on that, there's the LEGO Horizon game that launched either today or yesterday, and there's also been the remaster this year, but it seems that next year is also going to be another big year for Horizon, as there's going to be another game coming out, a multiplayer game."
"So this comes from JorRaptor, it's sort of a spot of a job posting for an internship that would run through the first half of next year, that would be focusing primarily on a multiplayer game and ensuring that it's ready for launch.That does imply that we would be getting the game in 2025, but definitely towards the second half, considering we've heard very little about it, seen nothing in terms of gameplay, even an announcement cinematic or something like that, we're not probably going to be getting it in the first half of next year."
"It's also quite a crowded thing, but Horizon has this brilliant trend of always releasing within the same period as a game that just outsells it and blows it out of the water, which is probably why Sony is so impressed with the franchise as a whole.So especially Horizon Forbidden West, for example, launched at the same time as Elden Ring, the recent Horizon Zero Dawn remaster launched at the same time as Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC and Dragon Age The Veil Guard."
"So these are all things that sort of point it towards second half of next year, knowing our luck or knowing Horizon's luck, he'll decide to launch the same day as GTA 6.In any case, we don't have details on what this game must be.There were previous reports that it would be some sort of MMO type game, but it's going to be multiplayer, allowing you to take on the sort of post-apocalyptic Midwest that Horizon depicts with a friend or maybe a few friends."
"What we could see is something sort of similar to an MMO type experience, although we're not sure how that would do, considering that Horizon has always been a single player experience first and foremost, and people are quite attached to Aloy, they do quite like the character.So we'd have to sort of see her in some regards, but yeah, Horizon once more branches out as a franchise."
"Do you think this is the right move for Sony?Do you think Horizon should be a bit more of a consolidated franchise with more of a focus on single player?Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GMTV news."
"Goodbye."