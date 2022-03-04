DJI Neo (Quick Look) - An Affordable, Playful Little Drone

The new DJI Neo allows people who've wanted to get into drones and using them as cameras a more affordable option, but is there a compromise added in its price point?
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This time, finally, we're taking a look at a new product from DJI, specifically the NEO, which is, if you're tuning into these videos to see the most high-end, most expensive, luxurious, premium gear, well, I understand because that draws a lot of eyes usually, but there's also something to be said about when these companies make a play to try and get more people to basically bake a bigger pie, making sure that consumers that usually would be turned off by a price tag or just by the overall excess of a given product category to get them on board, and that is exactly what the NEO is."
"As you can see, it looks a lot more playful than your standard DJI drone, and that is because that while you certainly can use this for professional pursuits, one could argue that camera drones in general mostly are for professional pursuits given that a lot of people that just make content with their phones in their spare time and film concerts and whatever, they would never, like, spend any money on buying a drone, a new set of gear."
"Like, this is if you want people to watch your content and, you know, there is some professionalism in that, but the barrier to entry is vastly lower here.We are talking like $170 next to if you would get a DJI Mini 4 Pro or even an Air 3S.Like, the barrier to entry just from a pricing standpoint is vastly higher, and beyond just being cheaper, it is also a lot simpler to use."
"I should stress that you can get this with the smartphone-based RC controller right here.That is basically where you just use your smartphone within this little clamp here to provide the basic screen so you can see what the drone sees and therefore capture the content that you want to capture, but it is also compatible with the RC2 controller which has a screen built in, which I would still recommend seeing as it just drains your phone battery and it becomes a cumbersome way of controlling the drone if you need speedy shots of something that looks pretty or you just, you're in the moment and you want to record something."
"But, as you can see, this is incredibly light, incredibly light.That also means that there is no SD card here.There's only the onboard storage.It has quite a lot of them."
"It also means that there are propeller guards built right in.You can remove them, not the guards themselves, but these little cages on top, basically meaning that if you were to, for instance, fly upwards and there would be foliage or leaves or something like that, this would catch some of it and it basically means that the propellers inside are way more protected, but again, you can remove these to increase the battery life ever so slightly."
"It only has one little sensor and there is no sort of harness to put around when you're done filming.This is meant to just be almost like in a jacket pocket, so there is a small camera guard here to reattach once you're done filming, but then you can just slide it in your pocket and particularly if you're carrying something like this, well, then that fits in another jacket pocket or at the very least, it doesn't take up much space in a backpack."
"You get, if you buy the Fly More Kit, a little extra battery pack.Each of these is enough for around 18 minutes of full filming.That's not a lot and it perhaps is the drone's greatest compromise is that 18 minutes is really not enough and just be mindful that you probably would call that like 13 minutes because when the drone senses that its battery capacity is low, it will start to try and get back to its home point where it took off and you have to keep it there knowing that if it eventually just dies, well, then it's dead in midair."
"So it is really cool to have like these three items take up so little space when that really isn't the case with a lot of other DJI drones.So it weighs 135 grams, as I said, 18 minutes of battery life on a single charge with these small slide-in batteries."
"There's a seven kilometer flight distance.I haven't tested that, but that seems excessive for something so small, but really cool.It has a small half-inch CMOS sensor with an FOV of 117 degrees, which really isn't half bad and the shots that I was able to get with this at 4K 30fps, it's really impressive."
"I mean, sure, this is going to be more unstable in the air, particularly with strong winds, but the footage itself you can get from it is really impressive, particularly if you just do like 1080p 120fps or 1080p 60fps, you can get some great shots.For a starter drone or for a fun drone, this is really cool and I would recommend it based on that alone."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."