ASUS Zenbook Duo (Quick Look) - A Revolutionary Dual-Screen Laptop

We take a look at this unique device, which includes two full-sized OLED touchscreens, and a detachable keyboard, to make it a master of versatility.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look.Some time ago we took a look at the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, which I argued was completely transformative in the way that you do productive work with small form factor laptops."
"Now we're not going to spend too much time on what is actually inside like specs wise in this, the Asus ZenBook Duo, because I really think that it is the form factor that makes the case for it.What I will say is that there is a range of Intel Core Ultra CPUs, there's 16 gigs of RAM, there's a terabyte NVMe storage, there are OLED panels here, there are both, that's a spoiler, 1920 by 1200 at 16 hertz, that's great, and there is a strong array, which we can expect from Asus at this point, array of IOs, so that is headphone jack, HDMI, a couple of USB Type-C ports and USB Type-A, so really a whole lot of stuff to get you to where you need to go in terms of the accessories that you're using, the displays that you need to hook up to, all the stuff that a versatile laptop solution needs in 2024."
"But what makes this better?First and foremost, this is a double screen laptop, that means that if I just quickly open it, and you see, this looks like a very traditional laptop, until I just remove this.Now you have two full 14-inch OLED panels, and that means that you can use this for a whole host of different things."
"So the main thing that you would be doing is use it traditionally laptop style, and the one thing that I wanted to point out, which is a difference with the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, is that when that keyboard is resting there, it is using pogo pins, not Bluetooth, meaning that the usual sluggishness of Bluetooth is completely avoided here, and it also means that this keyboard charges while it is inside this little screen sandwich."
"But what can you use it for?Well now it's a 14-inch regular notebook, lovely OLED panel, you've got all the stuff that you need, touch-based, both of them, but let's say that you need to do some serious work, video editing, photo editing, or text-based work that needs more space."
"Well, with the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, you needed to bring the origami-style piece of cardboard which would prop it up, not so on this, because here the stand is built right in.So all you need to do is just unfold that, and you have this, and you can just reattach the keyboard."
"Now here it will be using Bluetooth and not the pogo pins, so that's just something to be mindful of.It also means, however, that you are mobile in how you want it to be situated.You might need to show someone something, and you can do this, or regular style, you just push it right up to here, and you have your laptop solution."
"All of a sudden, you have 28 inches to work with, and it is fantastic.There's a bunch of software solutions that makes the most of these, like you can quick swap between what you have on the top and the bottom screen, but overall, it's a simpler version of Lenovo's initial design, and I would argue, works way, way better."
"The main reason, and it's not because I'm vain, but the main reason I think it works better is that it's not always down on the cafe where you just send a couple of emails, you don't want this.This just looks awkward, but this is now completely disguised."
"It's just a regular laptop, sure, slightly thicker, but it's just a regular laptop.And when you're sitting at home, at the dining table, or whatever it is that you're sitting, and you need real shit done, then you have all the space you need to spread out, and it makes a world of difference."
"It's not even that expensive, I think it's like $1,300 US dollars, it's like less than a MacBook Pro, and it performs well as well.It even has like eight, nine hours of battery life.Full-blown recommendation here, I think this truly is a form factor that we can work with in future."
"So, big props to the ZenBook Duo, can't wait to review it fully.Thank you so much for watching, see you on the next one."