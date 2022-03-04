Is Star Wars in a nostalgia crisis?
"we've also got this news today, which is a little bit about Star Wars, there was a few things exciting today that dropped overnight, or sort of this morning, sort of like Stellar Blade's 2025 PC launch perhaps, some more stuff with Secret Level which is coming out next month, and a big interview there from Rolling Stone, but Star Wars is sort of at the precipice it seems of maybe a big change, as another reporter has come out via the Hollywood Reporter, which basically states that Star Wars has got its own ecosystem within Hollywood, it's not like any other franchise, even something like Marvel for example, because there's so many things in the works at the minute, and they all sort of rely on the same positioning, the Hollywood Reporter states that basically Rey is a big part of a lot of people's future movies and ideas, and the Star Wars franchise as a whole, but they're not really sure how they're going to work with all the overlap, because there's plenty of people that are making a movie, James Mangold, Taika Waititi, Sean Levy, Rian Johnson when he finishes up with the Knives Out movies, all of these people are giving their own sort of, or meant to be having their own projects in the works, Dave Filoni's got one as well, and there's a big sort of mix up in how that's going to run. Now there's a less cynical take on it, which is coming from one source who's worked on the previous movies, which is you're being asked to create the New Testament, and no one can agree on anything, and there's a lot of second guessing about meanings, whereas another sort of slightly more cynical take is Star Wars is a nostalgia based enterprise, and they are running out of ways to create nostalgia. So that would explain sort of why Rey is the focus here, I know this isn't written necessarily in the article, but in the Hollywood Reporter report it is stated that Rey is going to be a very very big focus of this new sort of Star Wars future, and that would explain why, because she's a way of creating nostalgia, I know that she seems very new still to us, because she's only been in three movies, but she is a 10 year old character next year, she is a character that has been around for quite a long time when it comes to cinematic characters, and therefore you could guess that nostalgia is coming there, even though most of the fanbase didn't really like Rey and still continues to dislike her. Considering how people turned on the prequels within 10 years, it sort of seems that we're not going to get that sort of revisionist take on the sequels, maybe not for a while, but definitely not right now. In any case, Star Wars yet has lingered, apparently this isn't the same with the TV side of things by the way, apparently in TV if you're making a Star Wars thing you can be quite free, which is weird, because in my personal opinion I found that TV, a lot of the TV projects, maybe besides Andor and the Acolyte, have lingered very very heavily on the nostalgia, even if that's Dave Filoni going after his own nostalgia for things like Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars The Clone Wars."
"What do you think is best for the future of Star Wars? Do you think this nostalgia approach is working, or do you think they need to create something new? Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more TRTV news, goodbye."