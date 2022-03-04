English
Journey Glyde (Quick Look) - A Power Bank for Home and on the Go

Journey's new Glyde charging bank allows for multiple devices being charged, and can even take power in while sending power out.

Audio transcription

"Hello, everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
We've taken a look at quite a few nifty charging solutions for Apple devices over the past couple of years, but Journey always remains in the class of their own because they always think outside the box."

"They made a charging desk mat, one of the few first ones to actually do that, and now they're firing on all cylinders again with the Glide.
The Glide is cool, I gotta say.
I think it is very cool indeed."

"So this thick little brick actually does a whole host of different things.
First and foremost, I'm sure you can see here that this is a 15-watt fast-charging, for Apple devices anyway, MagSafe charging pad.
It's magnetic, it does all the things that you expect a MagSafe charging pad to do."

"Here is mysteriously formed after a set of AirPods, and that is exactly what it's for.
This is for a set of AirPods, but because it's called the Glide, it glides.
And in here, and thanks to this little pop-up here with the Journey logo, you pop this up and there's an Apple charging brick as well, meaning that as soon as this is out, well, then you have AirPods, phone, and Apple Watch all ready to go."

"Very sweet indeed.
Furthermore, this also charges at 12 watts from this USB Type-C port, meaning that it then becomes four-in-one.
But we are not done, because this is also a power bank."

"That is why it is so thick.
There's 10,000 milliamp hours in here, meaning that this could be your charging bed stand like bed stand charger when you're just at home, but when you're going on a trip, pop it down, slide it in into a bag, and it's ready to juice up your Apple devices on the go as well."

"But let's go back to that last point, because a lot of power banks cannot give power while receiving power.
You have to charge it up, plugging in a USB Type-C port, and then wait until it's all juiced up, unplug it, and then give power to the devices that you want to power with it."

"This does not function like that.
There's an image on Journey's own website where it is plugged in and still providing all of the power it needs, meaning that, as I said, this could be on like a dresser or a bed stand, like basically wherever you would need to charge your phone at night."

"And as soon as you have to go during the day, off you go.
Very few devices give up that same versatile functionality.
So for $169, it feels like a steal to me.
See you on the next one."

