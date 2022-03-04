Sonos Arc Ultra (Quick Look) - Breakthrough Sound

This soundbar uses Sound Motion technology to bring to life your entertainment like never before.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This time it's rather exciting because Sonos has launched a new product.Now they have since become ubiquitous in the market of smart speakers."
"People really, really clamor for their ecosystem, for their reliability, and for the sound quality.And one of the most compelling products for a while was the ARC, which was essentially their high-end premium, like longer-ish soundbar.Now as the time rolls on, the next couple of months maybe, the regular ARC will be phased out of the market because they've launched this."
"This is the ARC Ultra.One would probably suspect, based on the name, that the ARC would be a cheaper high-end offering next to Ultra being, you know, Ultra, as we've seen with a lot of other product launches these past couple of years."
"But it does seem like that the ARC Ultra will ultimately replace the ARC, which also should mean that you should be able to find pretty good deals on the regular ARC.This will be coming in at around $100 more than your standard ARC, meaning that it is expensive."
"Soundbars can definitely get more expensive than this.This won't even get you close to the cheapest Bang & Olufsen Beosound one, I think the Theater.But point being, this is still Sonos' very best, and there are a couple of changes, even though that you might look at the shape and think, there hasn't been any changes."
"Well, first and foremost, some of the, well, the basic sort of design profiling is the same.Cylindrical design, pretty long.It is wider than the standard ARC, but it's also shorter, so it doesn't, like, sit as tall, either on a TV piece of TV furniture, if that's what you use, or if you're hanging it, it doesn't take up as much vertical space, which, for some people, matters a lot."
"But it is horizontally wider.There are some changes, the way that this back portion of it ultimately sort of feels like it's almost attached to the cylindrical, the cylinder side of the device.The plus and minus are no longer located here, where it could be pressed accidentally, but over here in a much more sort of relegated space."
"There is some other hardware changes, but overall, I still think it's a magnificent piece of design.I would have enjoyed it in white, but you can buy it in white, so this is just the black version."
"But looks pretty, or at least pretty enough, is also subtle enough that it can fit into most house homes and home theaters, so I think Sonos has done very well here.Now, there is changes underneath this perforated piece of metallic cylinder.It is now a 914 channel config, rather than 502."
"That means that there is 15 Class D amplifiers powering 14 drivers total, and they are all Sonos engineered.That means 7 tweeters, 6 mid-range woofers, and what Sonos refer to as a brand new sound motion subwoofer unit."
"Now, that sound motion subwoofer unit is one of the biggest new changes here.It should be said that there is a new front firing array, which Sonos says improves center performance because this is a Dolby Atmos soundbar.That means that it basically has to create the illusion of a surround sound array through this centerline soundbar performance."
"That means that there are drivers that fire upwards to create the feeling of being enveloped by the sound from the side, from the bottom, and center performance.That's basically the general idea, the general gist.Now, again, they say that center performance has been improved by the new front firing array, but it is the sound motion sub that is said to have the biggest impact on the way you listen to it."
"They say that it doubles the bass.There's a whole, like, a lot of technical jargon as to how it does this.One of the ways that it does it is there are dual cones that eliminates mechanical internal vibrations."
"There's a lot of stuff, and we'll go through it in a full review when we finally actually tried it, which we haven't yet at this point in time.Now, a lot of the stuff that were here before are still here.So, as I said, still Dolby Atmos, still has Trueplay support, both on Android and on iOS, which is great, and it now also supports regular old Bluetooth, if that's what you want."
"Now, the one thing that people seem to have notified, well, at least noticed is missing, is that Sonos still refuses to have in-sound bar HDMI ports.That basically means that there's one HDMI port in which you plug this into the eARC port on your TV of choice, but then there really is no other way to extend the amount of readily available HDMI ports on your TV."
"So if you are on a TV and you have two HDMI ports, this is going to take up one of them and won't give you more so that you can plug in all the devices you have.So if you have more, like, say, a standard LG TV will have four HDMI 2.1 ports, meaning that you're probably not going to run out."
"But if you have less than that, well, this takes up an eARC port, then your PS5 will take up another HDMI port and maybe an Apple TV or a Chromecast, or then there's no room for a Switch or an Xbox Series.All depends on what kind of TV you have, but some other soundbars basically gives you at least one HDMI port that you lose by, like, using one of them for the soundbar."
"They give you that back in ports on the back.This one will not.But still, I have an inkling suspicion that this is going to be great, but I'll tell you more soon."
"See you on the next one."