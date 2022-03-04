English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

GRTV News - A white Steam Deck has been revealed

Valve's handheld PC is getting a new colour in a limited edition release.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex, as usual, covering the afternoons, latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor Network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and of course so so so much more, without further ado though, today we're looking at something quite interesting, but it is pretty much the headline unfortunately, it's a bit of a slow news day today really, there's some stuff on The Rock drinking, or peeing in bottles, there's some stuff on some other smaller games, there's some stuff here and there, but essentially it's just a slow news day, one of those days that happens and it is getting to that point of the year where it is winding down now, but in any case a white Steam Deck has been revealed, ooh very exciting, now the Steam Deck as you know is Valve's handheld sort of PC I guess you can call it, we've seen a fair few of those rise up from like ROG, from Lenovo I believe has one and there's another one that I'm forgetting the name of, no the Lenovo is the Legion Go, the ROG Ally, the Ally 2, Steam Deck, there's another one out there, in any case they're sort of coming off the success of the Switch, taking handheld gaming and giving it a performance boost, and the Steam Deck is massively popular, there's a figure as well that 17 million hours of Baldur's Gate 3 have been played, so this is a limited edition Steam Deck and it will be pretty much nothing more than it is white, it's not going to give you, it's going to be the OLED screen so it's not going to be the super cheap version you can get of the Steam Deck, but as Jonas writes here, that's exactly what we've got, it's just a white Steam Deck, it's 719 Euros which is equivalent to about 595 pounds, and I'm not sure that we'd get that similar price, but hey if you want a white Steam Deck, I don't know why you'd want a white gaming device personally, I think even the white sort of Playstation 5 and the white PS5 controller can sometimes struggle from marking more easily, but it will look sleek, I'm not really sure whether this is going to sell like hotcakes, but it'll definitely end up on some sort of eBay page as well, you can make a reservation for it, so Valve is looking to tackle scalpers, as I spoke about scalpers yesterday and sort of how they're failing to sell the PS5 Pro, but yeah, it's a nice little addition to the Steam Deck family, the Steam Deck I think is one of those devices that is very much for the PC player who maybe cannot be bothered with keeping up with making a very good PC, personally my PC is sort of, it's still running games well, but I'm considering maybe an upgrade, maybe a Steam Deck is there, because you can just take it with you on the go and play it, I know plenty of people both in and out of the industry who have a Steam Deck, who sing it's praises, but let me know if you're one of those people, let me know if you have a Steam Deck, as I say they're not the most expensive device in the world, but they are a pretty penny if you're sort of looking to just play in the most cost efficient way possible, but yeah let me know, that's basically the gist of it, somehow I've made this last three minutes, I'll see you tomorrow for some more GLTV news, goodbye!"

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Superman Reveals his Identity to The World | Superman And Lois

Superman Reveals his Identity to The World | Superman And Lois
It's In The Game: Madden NFL - Official Trailer

It's In The Game: Madden NFL - Official Trailer
Max 2025 - Teaser Trailer

Max 2025 - Teaser Trailer
Marvel Animation's What If...? - Season 3 Official Trailer

Marvel Animation's What If...? - Season 3 Official Trailer
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - Teaser Trailer

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - Teaser Trailer
The Pirate Bay - Officiell Trailer

The Pirate Bay - Officiell Trailer
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Official Trailer

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Official Trailer
Presence - Official Trailer

Presence - Official Trailer
Squid Game: Season 2 - Official Teaser

Squid Game: Season 2 - Official Teaser
Black Doves - Official Trailer

Black Doves - Official Trailer
Spellbound - Official Trailer

Spellbound - Official Trailer
Queer - Official Trailer

Queer - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Botany Manor - PlayStation releasedate trailer

Botany Manor - PlayStation releasedate trailer
2XKO - Jinx Gameplay Sneak Peek

2XKO - Jinx Gameplay Sneak Peek
Lego Horizon Adventures - Building Aloy's World: Brick by Brick

Lego Horizon Adventures - Building Aloy's World: Brick by Brick
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Gameplay Deep Dive

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Gameplay Deep Dive
Saudi Pro League: Kickoff | Official Trailer | Netflix

Saudi Pro League: Kickoff | Official Trailer | Netflix
Marvel Rivals - Moon Knight Character Reveal Trailer

Marvel Rivals - Moon Knight Character Reveal Trailer
Genshin Impact - Xbox Series X/S trailer

Genshin Impact - Xbox Series X/S trailer
Thunderbolts* - Extended Lool Brazil D23

Thunderbolts* - Extended Lool Brazil D23
Captain America: Brave New World - Second trailer

Captain America: Brave New World - Second trailer
Infinity Nikki - Gameplay Overview Trailer

Infinity Nikki - Gameplay Overview Trailer
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Gone Gold

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Gone Gold
Dead by Daylight - Doomed Course

Dead by Daylight - Doomed Course
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More