HAVN HS 420 (Quick Look) - Unrivalled GPU Airflow

This mid-tower PC case is designed to ensure your GPU remains cool by offering space for the most powerful fans and radiators on the market.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.It is rare that we get to take a look at a product or basically a first product from a brand new company but today is one such day."
"This is the Haven HS420 and it is the first PC case from Haven which is a brand new case brand but don't be fooled because there are a lot of industry veterans that are leading this brand and it basically tells when you take a closer look at the HS420.I should state that with cases it is imperative that you read our full in-depth reviews when these go up because we can only tell you so much in a very short hands-on video like this but the point being that once we actually mount real hardware in this we'll have a lot more to tell you as to how that mounting looks, what kind of hardware selection is available to you if you choose to go with the HS420 and a lot of other factors which isn't clear at present moment."
"So we will be reviewing this very shortly, we have Kim on it and has built loads of PCs over the years so I'm very confident that he can deliver an in-depth review very soon.But what is the HS420?Well first and foremost I should say that it comes in two distinct modes."
"This is the vertical GPU edition, basically means that you can mount, there are specific mounting brackets to mount your GPU vertically and it is slightly more expensive.The normal version where you can mount it horizontally like you would in a lot of other scenarios is 220 euro while this VGPU version is 278."
"It is a completely different solution to mounting and airflow though regardless of which version that you get and you can tell that all around the case there's just a lot of different little things that increases the airflow overall.As you can probably tell there's a lot of perforation all around it."
"I don't know if you can tell by looking through the massive one-piece glass panel here which by the way bends quite naturally which I would guess is not a cheap thing to manufacture or easy to design but it sports a whole corner 90 degree corner hop back down there but if you look through it you'll tell that the entire other side is actually perforated with some dust filters in there to make sure that no real big grains of anything can come through these filters but it also just means that airflow in general and being able to suck in cool air from outside the case is of utmost importance."
"There are other little premium touches and feels too.This fabric, this canvas, thick canvas strap here is really cool and the other thing that it does is that it proves that all of this is magnetic.There's basically no plastic little grapples which basically means that they can either snap off, break, become loose over time."
"No, this is all magnetic or most of it is which is really, really cool.As you can probably tell from the look of it besides this massive one-piece glass panel it's all metal and incredibly versatile and as I said there is even, it's even raised ever so slightly also for increased airflow."
"There is also a fun sort of design little thing with the way that it funnels air because it funnels hot and cold air separately.There is an internal VESA mount in there if that is what you want but overall I would say that it very much earns its €220 at least for the vertical GPU version and with the built-in cable management trays that are in there you should be able to have a very clean build in this as well."
"Now again, this is something that we'll put Kim up to so he'll be able to also take pictures with the build that he manages to create with the HS420.For now, I can pretty much very, like very much see, we discussed this just before we started recording, is that while this could certainly sport an RGB-ified gaming PC of your dreams, I think that it has a professional touch to it."
"Like this could be underneath a desk of a very serious person doing very serious work with his or her PC which I quite like.Even if it is used for gaming, I like the subtlety and I like the fact that you can immediately spot even for an untrained eye that this particular thing is professionally designed for serious people."
"I like that.So for much more on Haven, hopefully, as well as a full review of the HS420, stay tuned to Game Racktor.Bye."