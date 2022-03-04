GRTV News - Scalpers are actually losing money on PlayStation 5 Pro

Scalpers haven't been able to exploit the launch of a new console for the first time in years.
today we're talking the PlayStation 5 Pro, it came out last week and sort of over the weekend we've been able to see the general reception to it, there's been some, I would say, positive, mostly responses, we gave it in our network scoring aid saying that it is sort of more for the hardcore audience, the people who really want to bump up their graphics and optimise their way to play on a PlayStation 5, but at the same time it does give enough to those people to maybe sort of be worth the cost, however it seems that it might not be worth to buy from a scalper, because there's a lot of people who are trying to scalp the PlayStation 5 and as Jonas has written here in a lovely article, it's not working, scalping if you're not aware is the sort of process of buying up something like a piece of technology or a limited edition piece of merchandise or something like that and hoarding it so you can sell it for a better price, a lot of people do this more and more nowadays especially with the rise of bots and you see it in everything from gaming consoles to trainers, sneakers if you're an American or elsewhere in the world, and yeah it sucks to be someone who would like to get something for the price and then having to battle against them as well as the other people who genuinely want the item and not just want to resell it onwards, in any case, though scalping isn't the point of this piece, it's that scalpers hooray are taking an L because it seems that it's struggling, scalping is struggling to take off in the UK and in Japan where scalpers are already selling the PS5 Pro for less of a price than you would actually pay for it normally, £700 here in the UK, 800 Euros across Europe, I believe it's also around $700 in the US which means that we're paying essentially $1000 for the same console but in any case that's the UK for you, we always get screwed by technology prices, but in any case, enough rambling about that, it's very interesting to see this data come through but it doesn't seem that this means that necessarily the sales for the PS5 Pro are disappointing. In another article posted by Ben this morning, the Sony president sort of said that he's quite happy with it as he sees that it's selling well for what it is which is a hardcore console and that's why it's got that higher price point. A lot of people are enjoying their time with the PlayStation 5 Pro at the minute but we'll have to see if that stays true because while there's a lot of hype around it because it's new and it's out there, that price point I think is going to maybe turn off a lot of people as we sort of move on from the initial hype because it doesn't really sell it to the casual consumer of why would you buy this instead of just buying a normal PS5, it's hard to sell apart from a few good screenshots. In any case, it's good to know that scalpers at least aren't taking advantage of it and the world is healing because in 2020 and 2021 I know from personal experience that it was nearly impossible even in stores to find a PlayStation 5, I just got very lucky one day when I walked into a local gaming store and found that there was one in the back.