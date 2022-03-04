Shokz Openfit Air (Quick Look) - A More Affordable Product from a Luxury Brand

Shokz's new earbuds aim to give you a great running partner, but how do they compare to the other big hitters on the market?
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Back in the day, like years ago, I wasn't really interested in the brand Shox because I wasn't running regularly."
"But now my girlfriend and I, we started with the 5K runner app where you get a detailed sort of helping overview of how you can achieve running 5K, then running that as effectively as possible, then running 10K with the goal of at least running like half a marathon with a decent kilometer speed."
"That has not led us to a point where we run with a whole lot of semi-pro gear.You'll definitely see a lot of runners, particularly here in wealthy Scandinavia, where people buy all of the equipment they need before they know whether or not they find running appealing or satisfactory, whatever."
"No, but I had a pair of leftover Shox that we reviewed back in the day and I gave those to my girlfriend.She was just immediately hooked on the bone conduction technology that means you don't really have to have in-ears fit inside your ear when you're running."
"A lot of people find that that seal cannot withstand the constant movement of basically running or cycling or whatever the activity might be.Having those is just inherently more comfortable, which is why this is so exciting because these are the OpenFit Air and they essentially take Shox's bone conduction technology and put them into something more akin of a regular pair of earbuds."
"The point is that this is a magnetic case.It charges with USB Type-C and it will recharge these pair of, I don't know what you want to call them, buds, but each of the two units inside here by simply just closing the lid.Normally, if you have like Open Run Pro, which she has, you have to have a proprietary charger with you at all times with a little pogo pin that sticks to it."
"It's not the most intuitive interface, mind you, so this is really a step up in that particular regard.And, of course, it's not just one thing with a brace that connects them around your neck, there are two different units which has this little, they call it I think an air ear hook, which essentially just means this little rubber brace which ties around back your ear so that it has a secure fit."
"But then again, as I said, this is still bone conduction technology and what that essentially means is that there is no actual like rubber silicone tip that has to penetrate your outer ear in order to blast sound.It basically uses your skull to resonate and then creates the sound that way."
"Does that mean that it sounds better than a pair of AirPods Pro or whatever?Probably not, but it is the perfect marrying between having that fit when you run and, well, having sound that is at the very least good enough.So with the battery that you get inside the case here, you get around 28 hours of battery life and it does have all of the features that you would expect, so multipoint pairing, there are four microphones in each of these for a steady, basically just steady call quality when people call you."
"And it comes in a whole host of different colors which I think is great and this pink as well, she'll probably love this, we'll send this back, but still she'll probably love this.But the point is, I think $120-ish that you pay is actually quite good because you won't get a pair of AirPods Pro for that."
"You won't get a pair of AirPods in general for $120.So for a luxury brand like Shox to offer that and all of that technology, particularly in the app, which ties it directly, like more neatly into an active lifestyle, I think that's really cool."
"We'll test this for sure to find out whether it works as Shox promised and whether or not it can live up to the more expensive sort of Open Run Pro and all the other stuff that they have.So for much more on Shox, for now, stay tuned to Game Rancher."
"Bye."