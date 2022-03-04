English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

Shokz Openfit Air (Quick Look) - A More Affordable Product from a Luxury Brand

Shokz's new earbuds aim to give you a great running partner, but how do they compare to the other big hitters on the market?

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
Back in the day, like years ago, I wasn't really interested in the brand Shox because I wasn't running regularly."

"But now my girlfriend and I, we started with the 5K runner app where you get a detailed sort of helping overview of how you can achieve running 5K, then running that as effectively as possible, then running 10K with the goal of at least running like half a marathon with a decent kilometer speed."

"That has not led us to a point where we run with a whole lot of semi-pro gear.
You'll definitely see a lot of runners, particularly here in wealthy Scandinavia, where people buy all of the equipment they need before they know whether or not they find running appealing or satisfactory, whatever."

"No, but I had a pair of leftover Shox that we reviewed back in the day and I gave those to my girlfriend.
She was just immediately hooked on the bone conduction technology that means you don't really have to have in-ears fit inside your ear when you're running."

"A lot of people find that that seal cannot withstand the constant movement of basically running or cycling or whatever the activity might be.
Having those is just inherently more comfortable, which is why this is so exciting because these are the OpenFit Air and they essentially take Shox's bone conduction technology and put them into something more akin of a regular pair of earbuds."

"The point is that this is a magnetic case.
It charges with USB Type-C and it will recharge these pair of, I don't know what you want to call them, buds, but each of the two units inside here by simply just closing the lid.
Normally, if you have like Open Run Pro, which she has, you have to have a proprietary charger with you at all times with a little pogo pin that sticks to it."

"It's not the most intuitive interface, mind you, so this is really a step up in that particular regard.
And, of course, it's not just one thing with a brace that connects them around your neck, there are two different units which has this little, they call it I think an air ear hook, which essentially just means this little rubber brace which ties around back your ear so that it has a secure fit."

"But then again, as I said, this is still bone conduction technology and what that essentially means is that there is no actual like rubber silicone tip that has to penetrate your outer ear in order to blast sound.
It basically uses your skull to resonate and then creates the sound that way."

"Does that mean that it sounds better than a pair of AirPods Pro or whatever?
Probably not, but it is the perfect marrying between having that fit when you run and, well, having sound that is at the very least good enough.
So with the battery that you get inside the case here, you get around 28 hours of battery life and it does have all of the features that you would expect, so multipoint pairing, there are four microphones in each of these for a steady, basically just steady call quality when people call you."

"And it comes in a whole host of different colors which I think is great and this pink as well, she'll probably love this, we'll send this back, but still she'll probably love this.
But the point is, I think $120-ish that you pay is actually quite good because you won't get a pair of AirPods Pro for that."

"You won't get a pair of AirPods in general for $120.
So for a luxury brand like Shox to offer that and all of that technology, particularly in the app, which ties it directly, like more neatly into an active lifestyle, I think that's really cool."

"We'll test this for sure to find out whether it works as Shox promised and whether or not it can live up to the more expensive sort of Open Run Pro and all the other stuff that they have.
So for much more on Shox, for now, stay tuned to Game Rancher."

"Bye."

Hardware

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - Teaser Trailer

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - Teaser Trailer
The Pirate Bay - Officiell Trailer

The Pirate Bay - Officiell Trailer
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Official Trailer

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Official Trailer
Presence - Official Trailer

Presence - Official Trailer
Squid Game: Season 2 - Official Teaser

Squid Game: Season 2 - Official Teaser
Black Doves - Official Trailer

Black Doves - Official Trailer
Spellbound - Official Trailer

Spellbound - Official Trailer
Queer - Official Trailer

Queer - Official Trailer
Marvel Studios - 2025 Release Slate Trailer

Marvel Studios - 2025 Release Slate Trailer
The Madness - Official Teaser Trailer

The Madness - Official Teaser Trailer
The Sticky - Official Trailer

The Sticky - Official Trailer
A Man on the Inside - Official Trailer

A Man on the Inside - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Gameplay Deep Dive

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Gameplay Deep Dive
Saudi Pro League: Kickoff | Official Trailer | Netflix

Saudi Pro League: Kickoff | Official Trailer | Netflix
Marvel Rivals - Moon Knight Character Reveal Trailer

Marvel Rivals - Moon Knight Character Reveal Trailer
Genshin Impact - Xbox Series X/S trailer

Genshin Impact - Xbox Series X/S trailer
Thunderbolts* - Extended Lool Brazil D23

Thunderbolts* - Extended Lool Brazil D23
Captain America: Brave New World - Second trailer

Captain America: Brave New World - Second trailer
Infinity Nikki - Gameplay Overview Trailer

Infinity Nikki - Gameplay Overview Trailer
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Gone Gold

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Gone Gold
Dead by Daylight - Doomed Course

Dead by Daylight - Doomed Course
MultiVersus - Official Raven "Too Dark to Care" Gameplay Trailer

MultiVersus - Official Raven "Too Dark to Care" Gameplay Trailer
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 - Area 99 Launch Trailer

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 - Area 99 Launch Trailer
Sniper Elite: Resistance Spotlight - Out of the Shadows

Sniper Elite: Resistance Spotlight - Out of the Shadows
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More