EufyCam S3 Pro (Quick Look) - Unmatched Clarity

This security camera system is solar powered and has software enabling clear night-time vision, all so you can more easily keep tabs on your property.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.I would argue that in terms of home surveillance, Arlo has basically created a situation where they are at the very least close to becoming a universally accepted brand to go to, almost like when people say iPad, they basically mean tablet, but iPad and tablet have become ubiquitous with one another."
"But this is now being heavily, heavily challenged by Eufy.They've been making home surveillance equipment for a while, but I would argue that the S3 Pro that I have right here is like their best bet at grabbing dominance, particularly in the high end sort of luxury premium market that this is aiming to disrupt basically."
"And there's a couple of reasons why.First and foremost, I would argue that it is as pretty, if not prettier than an Arlo camera.Sure, home surveillance cameras don't need to be pretty, they need to be functional."
"But at the very least, it's not a big bulky black thing.This is very sensibly designed where it is minimalistic and you don't notice it all too much, at least more than you need to, because obviously you need people that would need to be surveyed when breaking and injuring your home, for instance, we need to be reminded that they are being recorded, which is, this also has like a, you know, a scaring effect, I would argue."
"But there is a couple of reasons beyond just good design that this might appeal to a lot of people.First and foremost, the top here is black.There's a reason for that."
"That's because this is a solar panel.Yes, no external solar panel is needed.This is an internal solar panel, which will keep this topped up for like half a year, maybe even more."
"There is some testing which indicates that it's like a year worth on a charge before you need to like, maybe use a ladder if you've mounted it high, go up and remove the battery, take it inside to charge it.But still having a built in solar panel is such a good idea."
"Because with Arlo, you have to buy an external solar panel and mount it next to your camera and mount a small wire to the charging pad on your Arlo camera.All of this costs extra, by the way.This is not needed with this."
"In fact, and it gets even better because in the box, when you buy it, you also get an external solar panel.If this doesn't do it for you, you get it in the box at no additional charge.It's just ready for you."
"And it uses the regular standard threading screw hole, meaning that it's very easy to mount as well on the mounting brackets that you get in the box.One more jab at Arlo is that Arlo has, like a lot of other manufacturers, begun to withhold some of its basic software features behind a subscription, which is scummy because you spend a lot of money on these cameras in general."
"There is no so subscription when you buy the camera.All of the features are there and they won't be paywalled at a later date.Furthermore, the little home base, I have it installed right now at home because I'm testing the other one, because a kit like this will give you two cameras, the external solar panel and the small home base."
"That home base, by the way, can take regular internal storage, up to 16 terabytes of it, so you can store it locally instead of on some Arlo cloud.And it's at no additional cost, like monthly.Of course, the extra terabytes of storage will set you back."
"There are other reasons too.This sensor is actually, it's a 1 over 1.8 CMOS sensor, which has something called max color vision, meaning that it can produce high-res color footage even in the dead of night, basically."
"Really cool.Has a broad FOV, I think around 120 degrees.And I think that's absolutely incredible, to be honest.And it also has several sensors, which helps it do what it needs to do."
"So there are obviously spotlights, if that's what you want.There is infrared, if that's what you want.And those things power stuff like facial scanning, meaning that you can add yourself and your family members in the app, and it will either not go on if it sees it's you at all, or it will give a notification saying it's Magnus, or it's someone else entering the household that is approved."
"It helps you basically to siphon or basically partition your alerts in a more intelligent way.This is expensive.It's around $800 for this entire set, but you would also be set for your home."
"Like front of house, other camera, back of house, home base, solar panel, all of the bracketing hardware for $800, which is cheaper than the Arlo Ultra 2.See you on the next one."