English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos

EufyCam S3 Pro (Quick Look) - Unmatched Clarity

This security camera system is solar powered and has software enabling clear night-time vision, all so you can more easily keep tabs on your property.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
I would argue that in terms of home surveillance, Arlo has basically created a situation where they are at the very least close to becoming a universally accepted brand to go to, almost like when people say iPad, they basically mean tablet, but iPad and tablet have become ubiquitous with one another."

"But this is now being heavily, heavily challenged by Eufy.
They've been making home surveillance equipment for a while, but I would argue that the S3 Pro that I have right here is like their best bet at grabbing dominance, particularly in the high end sort of luxury premium market that this is aiming to disrupt basically."

"And there's a couple of reasons why.
First and foremost, I would argue that it is as pretty, if not prettier than an Arlo camera.
Sure, home surveillance cameras don't need to be pretty, they need to be functional."

"But at the very least, it's not a big bulky black thing.
This is very sensibly designed where it is minimalistic and you don't notice it all too much, at least more than you need to, because obviously you need people that would need to be surveyed when breaking and injuring your home, for instance, we need to be reminded that they are being recorded, which is, this also has like a, you know, a scaring effect, I would argue."

"But there is a couple of reasons beyond just good design that this might appeal to a lot of people.
First and foremost, the top here is black.
There's a reason for that."

"That's because this is a solar panel.
Yes, no external solar panel is needed.
This is an internal solar panel, which will keep this topped up for like half a year, maybe even more."

"There is some testing which indicates that it's like a year worth on a charge before you need to like, maybe use a ladder if you've mounted it high, go up and remove the battery, take it inside to charge it.
But still having a built in solar panel is such a good idea."

"Because with Arlo, you have to buy an external solar panel and mount it next to your camera and mount a small wire to the charging pad on your Arlo camera.
All of this costs extra, by the way.
This is not needed with this."

"In fact, and it gets even better because in the box, when you buy it, you also get an external solar panel.
If this doesn't do it for you, you get it in the box at no additional charge.
It's just ready for you."

"And it uses the regular standard threading screw hole, meaning that it's very easy to mount as well on the mounting brackets that you get in the box.
One more jab at Arlo is that Arlo has, like a lot of other manufacturers, begun to withhold some of its basic software features behind a subscription, which is scummy because you spend a lot of money on these cameras in general."

"There is no so subscription when you buy the camera.
All of the features are there and they won't be paywalled at a later date.
Furthermore, the little home base, I have it installed right now at home because I'm testing the other one, because a kit like this will give you two cameras, the external solar panel and the small home base."

"That home base, by the way, can take regular internal storage, up to 16 terabytes of it, so you can store it locally instead of on some Arlo cloud.
And it's at no additional cost, like monthly.
Of course, the extra terabytes of storage will set you back."

"There are other reasons too.
This sensor is actually, it's a 1 over 1.8 CMOS sensor, which has something called max color vision, meaning that it can produce high-res color footage even in the dead of night, basically."

"Really cool.
Has a broad FOV, I think around 120 degrees.
And I think that's absolutely incredible, to be honest.
And it also has several sensors, which helps it do what it needs to do."

"So there are obviously spotlights, if that's what you want.
There is infrared, if that's what you want.
And those things power stuff like facial scanning, meaning that you can add yourself and your family members in the app, and it will either not go on if it sees it's you at all, or it will give a notification saying it's Magnus, or it's someone else entering the household that is approved."

"It helps you basically to siphon or basically partition your alerts in a more intelligent way.
This is expensive.
It's around $800 for this entire set, but you would also be set for your home."

"Like front of house, other camera, back of house, home base, solar panel, all of the bracketing hardware for $800, which is cheaper than the Arlo Ultra 2.
See you on the next one."

Hardware

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - Teaser Trailer

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - Teaser Trailer
The Pirate Bay - Officiell Trailer

The Pirate Bay - Officiell Trailer
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Official Trailer

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew - Official Trailer
Presence - Official Trailer

Presence - Official Trailer
Squid Game: Season 2 - Official Teaser

Squid Game: Season 2 - Official Teaser
Black Doves - Official Trailer

Black Doves - Official Trailer
Spellbound - Official Trailer

Spellbound - Official Trailer
Queer - Official Trailer

Queer - Official Trailer
Marvel Studios - 2025 Release Slate Trailer

Marvel Studios - 2025 Release Slate Trailer
The Madness - Official Teaser Trailer

The Madness - Official Teaser Trailer
The Sticky - Official Trailer

The Sticky - Official Trailer
A Man on the Inside - Official Trailer

A Man on the Inside - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Gameplay Deep Dive

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Gameplay Deep Dive
Saudi Pro League: Kickoff | Official Trailer | Netflix

Saudi Pro League: Kickoff | Official Trailer | Netflix
Marvel Rivals - Moon Knight Character Reveal Trailer

Marvel Rivals - Moon Knight Character Reveal Trailer
Genshin Impact - Xbox Series X/S trailer

Genshin Impact - Xbox Series X/S trailer
Thunderbolts* - Extended Lool Brazil D23

Thunderbolts* - Extended Lool Brazil D23
Captain America: Brave New World - Second trailer

Captain America: Brave New World - Second trailer
Infinity Nikki - Gameplay Overview Trailer

Infinity Nikki - Gameplay Overview Trailer
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Gone Gold

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Gone Gold
Dead by Daylight - Doomed Course

Dead by Daylight - Doomed Course
MultiVersus - Official Raven "Too Dark to Care" Gameplay Trailer

MultiVersus - Official Raven "Too Dark to Care" Gameplay Trailer
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 - Area 99 Launch Trailer

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 - Area 99 Launch Trailer
Sniper Elite: Resistance Spotlight - Out of the Shadows

Sniper Elite: Resistance Spotlight - Out of the Shadows
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More