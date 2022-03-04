GRTV News - Pocketpair shows off information relating to The Pokémon Company's lawsuit

The documents make some illuminating allegations.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be kicking off the week by talking about something that started doing the rounds late last week, sort of really late on a Friday afternoon. Basically, Pow World, which is, you know, this sort of, people like to refer to it as Pokemon with guns. Now it's a game that's clearly the Pokemon company haven't been too impressed about its existence, probably because of the connections or the comparisons it has, shall we say, with Pokemon. And because of that, the Pokemon company, being the entertainment type that they are, are taking action against the game. Now you can make all these kinds of arguments about whether that's a fair thing to do or a right thing to do, and in a lot of cases it isn't really, because the Pokemon company are seemingly taking action at various different gameplay mechanics that they've looked to patent, of which apparently, according to the Pokemon company, Pocket Pair has sort of breached and infringed on. Now, again, there's all sorts of moral issues with that, but Pocket Pair now, the developer of Pow World, are looking to basically provide a bit more transparency as to what's happening here. Now they've released a bunch of information and documents about this lawsuit that the Pokemon company has engaged with them, and it reveals some really quite unusual things, so let's dive on in and have a look. Pocket Pair unveils documents and information about the Pokemon company lawsuit, and it looks like the plot thickens."
"The alleged patents infringed by Pow World were filed by TPC months after the game's release. So the controversy over the Pokemon company Nintendo's lawsuit against Pocket Pair, the studio behind Pow World, is escalating to a new level. Earlier today the Japanese studio behind the early access hit from earlier this year released documents about the ongoing lawsuit and in setting out its facts makes a veiled accusation against the Japanese Pocket Monster giant. Apparently the three patents that TPC accuses Pocket Pair of infringing were filed and approved months after the game's 19th of January release. One of them in fact was allegedly accepted in August 2024, according to the statement on its website. Neither Nintendo nor the Pokemon company has responded to this information at the time of writing, but in the eyes of gamers the picture painted is not a promising one for the gaming giant nor is it a fortunate one in terms of timing, just months before the launch of its new era of hardware in 2025. So what do you think of the lawsuit situation between TPC, Nintendo and Pocket Pair? So, if that is genuinely the case, again I'm not too sure how this all works legally, but sort of morally, if something already exists and then you patent something months after that thing's come out, surely that thing is exempt from infringing on that patent because it's already an existing product. At least morally you'd think that makes sense. Legally, not too sure how that stacks up because obviously I'm not a lawyer."
"But the thing is with a lawsuit like this, and this is the thing, people tend to throw Nintendo into the same mix with the Pokemon company because Pokemon games tend to launch exclusively on Nintendo platforms. But the truth of the matter is the Pokemon company is significantly bigger than Nintendo. The Pokemon company is like the largest entertainment company in the entire world. Or should we say it's the largest franchise in the entire world. Pokemon is absolutely enormous. It makes a lot of its money through merchandise and stuff like that. But the point is the Pokemon company is a behemoth and if they throw all their wealth and all of their legal team behind this, Pocket Power are going to have a tough go of it to fight back. Because as is the case with a lot of legal proceedings, the Pokemon company could just look to drag it out and drag it out and drag it out and just make an incredibly expensive legal battle. But we'll have to see whether this goes anywhere because maybe if the patents were actually filed and approved months before Power World came out, maybe it means that the case can be thrown out of court. Who knows? I'm not too sure. But either way, it's definitely an interesting thing if this is true. Again, this is all information coming directly from Pocket Power, so we have to take it as alleged information right now. Until official information comes from whichever legal court in the world is going to eventually take on this case. But yeah, interesting thing nonetheless. Let's know what you think about it below. It brings up a whole different question. Should developers, should entertainment companies, whatever, should they be able to actually patent and basically copyright gameplay mechanics and stuff like that? Let's know what you think about it in the comments section below. Otherwise, I'll be back tomorrow for the next GRT News of the Week. So thank you all for watching and I'll see you all on the next one. Take care everyone."