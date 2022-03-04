English
Mophie Powerstation Mini and Plus (Quick Look) - Superfast Charging

We take a look at two superfast portable powerbank solutions, ideal for juicing up and extending the battery of your mobile devices while out and about.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
We've taken a look at quite a few Mophie or Mophie products over the course of the past couple of years and they're always great, particularly their 3-in-1 wireless charging stands that is mainly made for Apple products."

"It's just awesome stuff.
They are modular, they're good looking, they're like very, very sort of functionally built.
They have some great stuff going and I would recommend a lot of those products.
So just go and see what SAC offers in terms of product protection, so that it, you know, covers and like covering glass for your smartphone and Mophie for charging solutions."

"Now they've just launched the brand new versions of their power stations and the first thing is that this is just such a design glow up.
I don't know if this comes through on camera but the aluminium enclosure all around and this almost rubberized texture on the front is absolutely astonishing."

"That is also why Apple has chosen to feature this Plus model.
This is the smaller mini on their Apple Store and it's basically almost an exclusive there, I think.
The reason why it's there is that because there are two built-in cable solutions in the Plus model here.
So that's USB Type-C for newer iPhones, for iPads and for most Apple products now, now that the transition to USB Type-C has been fully done."

"But if you have anything other than, you know, the newest Apple products, you might still need to use Lightning and Lightning is right there.
These are built-in and the cool thing is that each of these, Lightning used by USB Type-C and the USB Type-C port right here, all can do charging both ways, meaning that you can charge something with the charge on this or it can receive a charge from a power supply or another power bank, really is up to you."

"I think that's really cool and I also like power bank solutions.
If you omit MagSafe, which there are plenty of reasons to do because you might want to charge something that isn't MagSafe, even Apple stuff that doesn't have it, well then the cabled solutions is faster and more reliable, I would argue as well."

"Beyond that, beyond the excellent build quality, this has 10,000 mAh, which isn't a whole lot, that's like, you know, a couple of charges of an iPhone 16 Pro Max or almost not enough for an iPad Pro, but it is also incredibly lightweight.
I mean, it's not like you have nothing in your hand, but I would argue that this is close to like just carrying an extra phone in your backpack and there you have 10,000 mAh ready to go."

"It's a small LED battery indicator here, which is always nice to have, I would say, and it has fast charging, 30 watts for the plus.
You don't really, if you mainly use this for Apple products, you won't be charging at faster than 30 watts anyway, so I think that's fine."

"And for this smaller one, which has a 5,000 mAh charge and only the USB Type-C connector, mind you, this charges at 20 watts.
So it's not like these that Mophie is doing anything that we haven't seen before here, but I would argue that they do it incredibly well, which has been their mantra for years."

"And for about $100, this is really fair, I would say.
So go into your Apple store and pick up one of these.
This is one of the strongest cases, I think, for a power bank on the go, particularly for Apple devices."

"So thank you so much for watching. See you on the next one."

