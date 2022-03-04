Logitech MX Creative (Quick Look) - Intuitive Control

This dialpad and keypad combination are ideal for creators looking to streamline and improve their workflow.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.While Logitech has a lot of success with their G-based gaming accessories and peripherals, I always find myself more intrigued with the MX series, which is office-minded, creative-minded, professionally-minded, and made for someone like me, who has to spend the majority of my waking time in my chair creating content and maintaining our website."
"Now, I only dabble in Photoshop and Premiere and Lightroom for very basic tasks because we have people that are way, way better at that stuff that do that full-time.Now, for those kinds of people, and perhaps also for me that has to do these light things ever so often, well, Logitech has launched the MX Creative."
"It's a set of dual devices, one of which needs to be plugged in, the other can simply just be charged and uses a battery, but what they have in common is that in conjunction with one another, you gain a whole host of functionality which is very app-specific for creative pursuits.Now, you might look at these nine little LCD screens here and think, wait, that looks like an Elgato Stream Deck."
"And it is basically the same principle.These little screens that are also buttons can become shortcuts or functions or whatever you want them to be.They are super programmable, both the thumbnail image you put in each of these little windows and also what they do."
"Now, first and foremost, they can be app-specific, but at the same time, there are two little scroll buttons here at the bottom, which means that you can basically just scroll in between different sets of nine, depending on what it is that you're doing.So when you are basically scrubbing through a timeline in Premiere Pro, putting together the clips that you're going to use, well, then they can do one thing."
"But as soon as you're done with that and you have to add effects and all those things that goes into the editing process, you swap and you have nine different tools available to you.And obviously, it can swap between different kinds of apps."
"So Photoshop can be vastly different from Premiere, which can be vastly different from, say, Zoom.There's a lot of functions in here, and we'll get to all of them.This is simpler."
"It is a dial, a horizontal or a horizontal dial and a vertical dial, which basically means that let's say that you want to select a tinting brush in Photoshop and you want to very easily adjust the brush size.Well, this becomes handy if you want to very quickly scroll through a bunch of text sizes to make sure that it fits just right for the poster that you're designing."
"The vertical one will easily scroll in between.But I would also remind you that all of this is extremely adaptable and customizable.And so are these four distinct buttons here, two up top and two down below, and they can do whatever you want them to do."
"Very, very cool.Now, as I said, there's a whole host of apps that already take proprietary use of this.So the entire Adobe suite is one, and it could also be Zoom or even Spotify.Not sure how that works, but that is listed in Logitech's official sort of listings of what kind of apps that they're working with."
"But inside Logi Options Plus, which is the main app that you use to basically adapt these and customize them so that they work specifically for you.Well, in there is something called the Marketplace, which offers plugins, profiles and a lot more, which basically means that you can either go to town on it with your own and try to tailor these to the apps and programs that you're using professionally."
"Or you can go on the hunt for official plugins, which there are a lot of in that app.So for much more on MX Creative, stay tuned to Game Racktor.Bye."