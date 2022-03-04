Dreame Z30 (Quick Look) - Remarkable Suction

This powerful vacuum boasts a 310AW suction and smart detection systems to ensure you clean edge-to-edge with minimal effort.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gameractor Quick Look.This is the Dream ZZ30 and it is an intentional play by Dream that normally makes robot vacuums to try and go directly against the Dyson monopoly that has sort of completely taken over the handheld smart vacuum market."
"They've done that through years and years of iteration and market dominance.Now this ZZ30 actually does a lot of the same things.It even, to some extent, does it better than Dyson.And if you compare against the latest one, which I believe is the V16, I can't quite remember, there's a lot of them now, this is about $150 cheaper."
"That is a market saving.But this is also going up against the V15, the V14, the V13, because these are circulated throughout the market throughout various retailers and is often offered at lower prices.So Dream has to overcome the fact that people just buy Dysons in the same way that they buy iPads and they use the word iPad instead of tablet interchangeably."
"So is this worth it?Well, I haven't used it yet apart from just here on the office.That's why you won't see any grime on this.So before I actually review it, I'm going to have to use it at home."
"But there are a lot of great ideas here and it's very clear that this is not the first go around for Dream.They've learned a lot from their robot vacuums, which are, in most instances, fantastic, to this."
"I've only showcased, this is the base unit here with the same sort of circular chamber.This is 600 milliliters that you'll see on a lot of competing systems from competing manufacturers.The same double pin system here where you add accessories based on what it is that you want."
"I have the telescopic rod right here alongside one of the vacuuming heads.There's a lot of accessories in the box, so many that they wouldn't fit on this table.You even get a stand with it, which is something that you have to buy from Dyson.You only get a wall hung one, which you have to screw into your wall in order to get to work."
"But you get all of the accessories, everything that you need for this in the box, which I think is very nice.They've even included, this main brush head here has these small, they call it Celestect I think LEDs, which are great."
"They work fantastically.I've just seen it.It's not the same sort of infrared green magic stuff that Dyson puts in their vacuums.This is simple, like really clean light being cascaded onto the surface area before you so that you can clearly see where the dust is, particularly when the lighting conditions around you aren't that great."
"So if you're vacuuming in the evening time, for instance, or just in the winter time that is coming, where particularly here in Scandinavia, a lot of the natural light will be away by the time that you would want to vacuum.These are great."
"And again, you get all of this.You even get two main brush rollers in the box, which is great.One thing that you don't get though, is a stand that charges the vacuum, which I think is an absolute crazy omission."
"So that means that you place it in the stand when you're done, and then you're going to have to have a cable, like the charger, and put that cable in yourself in there.That's not clever, and it should be cleverer than that.That's one of my central complaints here."
"Apart from that, they have 200 milliamp hour hot swappable batteries, meaning that you can just simply slide this out and then replace it with something with different ones already topped up, meaning that you'll get hours of cleaning time, not just minutes, which I think is great."
"Inside here, there is a lot of filters.One of them is a HEPA filter, which I think is really nice.You have a little oval display here, which gives you all of the basic settings that you need."
"The thing is, is it worth it?I don't know yet, but what I will say is that this oozes build quality, and hopefully it is easy to maintain, and you get the suction power and the build quality over time that you'd need in order to justify buying this instead of a Dyson that I've mentioned a couple of times, or even just a Samsung."
"Look forward to my main review.See you soon."