GRTV News - Star Wars Episode X-XII are in the works

There's a new Star Wars trilogy coming, with a clean slate for the franchise.
as it has been confirmed that Star Wars Episodes 10-12 are in the works and they will start a new saga rather than leaning on the Skywalker saga, we'll get into that in a minute, but basically Deadline reports that there is a new lot of movies in the works, we know that there's a lot of Star Wars projects going on right now, there's the Mandalorian in Grogu, there's the new Daisy Ridley movie, there's a lot of stuff, there's the Filoni movie, there's meant to be a Rian Johnson trilogy in the works, there's meant to be a Taika Waititi movie in the works, there's meant to be Rebel Squadron I think it's called that's in the works, all of these things and most of them just don't seem to be actually moving forward, there's just a big pile of nothing it seems that Star Wars is working on, but in any case, Disney is sort of announcing that there's going to be some major changes coming in terms of a new trilogy and that they will focus on entirely, well, that's what we'll get into, I was about to say entirely different characters there, it's going to be starting a new saga, as IGN confirmed, basically the Deadline report that initially confirmed all this was iffy on whether it would start continuing the Skywalker saga but IGN's sources have confirmed to them that it's going to be a new saga headed by, produced and written by Simon Kinberg who's a UK filmmaker who you might know from a multitude of projects that we'll get into in a moment, but basically it's going to be a new thing, whether that will mean entirely new characters is kind of unlikely because we know how much Disney likes to lean on Star Wars and it's pre-established characters, there's never really been something that really tries to push the boat out for an entire new slate, it would be lovely to see that because at the minute Star Wars just feels like it lingers either very heavily on the past or fails to bring up anything new, but yes it would be interesting to see that, Simon Kinberg, you might have confidence in this name, you might not because he's worked on some big franchises before, he's worked a lot with X-Men which is both a good and bad because he's worked on stuff like X-Men First Class and X-Men Days of Future Past which are great films, and he's also worked on X-Men Apocalypse, X-Men Dark Phoenix, films that you probably don't really want to remember, and he's also worked on stuff like Fantastic Four, the Fan-Four-Stick one of 2015, and yet at the same time he's worked on Star Wars Rebels, he's worked on Logan, he's worked on the first two Deadpool movies as well, so there's some good stuff in there but there's also some stinkers unfortunately, but yeah that's basically the gist of what I can give you from this report, we're not sure on plot details, we're not sure on when this might be set, whether it'll be before or after sort of the main stuff, but considering it's going to be episode 10-12 you'd imagine it's going to focus on afterwards.