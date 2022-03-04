Mous Super Thin Pixel 9 Pro Fold Covers (Quick Look) - Super Thin, Super Durable

Mous is back once more with another way to keep your precious electronics protected.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor quick look.Before I put this dbrand skin on my own personal device right now, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, I showcased Google's own interpretation of what a cover, what that would look like for a more fragile phone such as this."
"Well, if you care about protecting a phone such as this, you might consider not utilizing a Google cover in general and go for someone who has a lot better track record at protecting your precious consumer electronics.I'm talking about mouse."
"We have spotlighted mouse covers here on the show before, and well, the conclusion was pretty clear.They were, they are, like just among the best covers in the business in general.This is for an iPhone 16, an iPhone 13, or a Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold."
"Now they make their super thin cover in two colors, and I should stress before we begin that this is actually made in collaboration with Google's design team, meaning that this is partly like a semi first party cover because mouse consulted with them and Google helped them to get it right, and mouse lends its very unique blend of aesthetics and protection so that it might look a bit similar, but obviously this is mouse, meaning that it's probably going to be very, very good."
"Now because I have this on, it's actually quite difficult for this to slap on there.It needs every bit of inch to get it to work, but it works as you probably think that it's going to work.It slaps on in two tiers."
"There are these small strips here to help it anchor it to the device itself, meaning that once you remove that, it kind of sticks on there.That does not mean that you cannot remove it and reapply the cover, but it's just something to consider, and the reason why they did that is to add as little bulk as they possibly can without compromising on the protection that you need."
"The cover itself is made from a durable polycarbonate.It has a scratch and oil resistant coating, and inside here it is lined with microfiber, which means that it's soft and it won't damage the phone itself if something, if grit or something comes in between the back plate of the phone and this microfiber lining inside the cover."
"So it looks fantastic, I think, particularly in this pale gray, but obviously you have the Obsidian version if that is the one that you want to roll with, and in both there is the little mouse logo engraved there, which I think looks quite nice.It has that kind of blocky design art kind of look, which I really do appreciate."
"Now once you remove these PU gel strips here, then it kind of grips on more readily.Now there's also PU gel strips inside the front right here, which creates, as far as I can tell, the only problem with this, and that is something that I also immediately encountered on the Google cover, and that is if you add this to the front here, it does basically what it needs to do, which is to create a ridge around the display that when it drops, it will meet this little thin front cover's raised ridge first."
"Does it protect your screen?Yes.But if you stick this into a pocket, and I don't know if this shows here, it also creates a little, like this ridge also just means that dust and grime and all of the, you know, the dirt that lives in your pocket pools up around this ridge within, like in your pocket or whatever it is that you put it, which basically means that it just, like the front screen just becomes ragged so quickly."
"With regular slab style phones, with mouse covers in general as well, they found a way to make this ridge flush with the design of the phone, and I just think that there isn't enough room to do that when it's a folding design, and that just means that it just becomes very dusty very quickly when you put these on, and that's a shame, I think."
"But you can't argue with the results, which is that this creates an immense potential for protecting your phone when you drop it, and it creates a whole host of, like, different, peace of mind, and peace of mind for a phone that costs $1,800 US dollars is very important.I would go mouse personally, I just know these guys have the track record, so see you on the next one."
"Bye."