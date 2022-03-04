English
LG OLED C4 43" (Quick Look) - A Smaller TV or a Big Gaming Monitor

The LG OLED C4 43" might not be the perfect size for your living room, but even if it isn't, it might be worth picking up as a substantial gaming monitor.

Audio transcription

"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.
This is a TV.
It might not look it because it's 43 inches, but LG has actually been very good at continuously making smaller versions of even their flagship TVs, meaning that this could pass as a small TV in a smaller room, or as I've been suggesting for years, used as like a big ass monitor."

"Because well, this basically, while it is a TV and it has a TV tuner, meaning that you could receive a regular Flow TV if you wanted and it has a built-in OS interface with apps and all manner of different functionalities that a normal monitor might not have in their respective OSDs, it still has all of the main sauce that makes a monitor very nice."

"So we're not going to turn it on because we're basically just hurrying over to do the main line review of this, the LG C4, before LG needs it back basically in another rotation.
Very popular, these things, particularly the smaller 43-inch models.
But the main headlines is still thus."

"So 4K at 120Hz, 144Hz if you plug in a computer read monitor, if that is your portion of choice.
It has HDR10 support, HLG, Dolby Vision.
It's G-Sync compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium compatible.
And that is basically all you need."

"You get the smooth OLED with all of the protective features that prohibits things like burn-in.
You get 120Hz or 144Hz depending on what you put into it.
There's HDMI 2.1 obviously, a whole host of different ports at the back, albeit no display port if that is the connector of choice that you want to use."

"It has a built-in interface.
This comes with WebOS 24, I believe.
I think it's still a bit bloated, but it has gotten a lot better.
It has the age-old remote, which I do think needs a redesign, but it looks nice still."

"But the main point of why you would want an LG monitor in general is that it's the best picture quality ever.
And I would argue that with these small standing legs, which you do get on the smaller 43-inch version, it's really nice as a monitor."

"It even has VESA mounting points at the back, so you can just easily plug it on an arm and run it as a monitor.
And it's just lovely.
So we'll do a full review."

"This was only a teaser for that, because obviously we're not going to turn it on.
You're going to get all manner of reflections and flare, and we won't be able to show you truly how good this panel is, but you probably already know.
We'll follow up with a full review soon."

"Thank you so much for watching.
See you on the next one."

Hardware

