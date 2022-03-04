GRTV News - Prime Video to deliver the Mass Effect TV series

With Fast 9's writer penning the script.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about Mass Effect. Today isn't N7 day, yesterday was, but obviously with the fact that things tend to break much later in the day for the Americans, this is something that we only heard about very very late yesterday. So, specifically we're talking about the Mass Effect TV series. Now this is a new news, should we say, because we've known that the Mass Effect TV series has been in the works for a while, but it got announced in 2021 and since then we've basically heard nothing of any substance or meaning about it. So this is kind of that next phase of it because now it has a writer and we know where we're gonna be able to watch it and well we'll get into the thoughts behind it in a minute because I have thoughts about it. So yes, Mass Effect is getting a TV series on Amazon's Prime Video, but will Henry Cavill be in it? 2021 was a very interesting year for fans of anything set in the Mass Effect universe. Henry Cavill started the fire by seemingly teasing he was set to star in a Mass Effect game, movie or TV series. Then nine months later we learned that Amazon wanted to make a TV series. Things have been quiet since then, until now. Variety reveals that Amazon has started working on a TV series set in the Mass Effect universe and that Fast 9 writer Daniel Casey has been tasked with writing the project. Still, the fact that Bioware kept its word about N7 Day being fairly ordinary this year by only bringing some Mass Effect armour to Dragon Age The Veil Guard makes it seem like we'll have to wait quite a while for official news about the plot, actors and such, so you have plenty of time to watch slash re-watch The Expanse in the meantime. So do you hope the TV series is an adaptation of the Mass Effect games or something else? If the former, who should play Shepard, Liara and other beloved characters?Mass Effect is obviously a very important project and Prime Video, I think they really want to make sure they do these video game things right now, ever since Fallout. But the thing that does kind of, let's say, rub me the wrong way a little bit about this, is that they've tapped the writer of Fast 9 to write the script. Now, I personally love the Fast and Furious films because I think they are incredibly entertaining action films, but they are by no means particularly good films, especially from a written sense. The plot, the narrative, the dialogue, all that stuff is usually quite poor and Mass Effect, on the other hand, has always been, or for the most part, up until maybe Andromeda, has usually been a series where you can look to high quality narrative and storylines. So the fact that this individual has been picked for this kind of makes me think, you know, it confuses me a little bit. And it's not like, you know, Fast 9 is a sort of a blip on Daniel Casey's sort of written bibliography or anything like that, but he hasn't really ever done anything that has necessarily blown people away in the past, which is why I'm sort of looking at this and thinking, is it time to be a little bit concerned already, straight off the rip? Obviously, we'll stay tuned and see how this turns out, but hopefully, you know, Bioware aren't the same narrative powerhouse that they used to be. You've got a Fast 9 writer tapped to write the script of a Mass Effect TV series. At the moment in time, I'm not exactly taken by it. I'm not gonna go and tell you that I'm hugely excited about this Mass Effect TV series just yet, because I don't think we quite have the pieces in place to manage it and deliver it in such a way. So this could all change. There could be various other executive producers and whatnot brought on to help really deliver this project to the standard that we hope it will be delivered at. And likewise, the cast is everything in these shows as well. So if they get a good cast and a set of actors that can really do wonders with the Mass Effect universe, then maybe all these concerns I have are unfound, should we say. But, you know, I don't think every video game adaptation we get as of late, while they are generally or tend to be better than the ones we had way before the sort of Renaissance period or Golden Era, should we say, of video game adaptations, not all of them are great. And I'm a little bit concerned straight off the bat with Mass Effect at this point. But again, let's know what you think about it. Do you think it's time to be worried already about the Mass Effect adaptation or are you confident that Prime Video and Dan Casey can bring it and deliver a Mass Effect project that's probably going to be, you know, probably needs to be the best Mass Effect project we've had since Mass Effect 3 because Andromeda was not up to snuff."
