Glorious GMMK 3 HE (Quick Look) - The World's Most Customisable Gaming Keyboard

This highly customisable device claims to offer over one billion possible configurations thanks to users being able to tweak every part of the keyboard's aesthetic, typing experience, and more.
"Hello everyone, and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We've taken a look at Glorious products in the past, but they have really doubled down on, first and foremost, versatility and adaptability, which happens mainly through customization."
"That means that using Glorious's own tools, you can really, really customize the keyboard that you order from them to your heart's content.This is the GMMK3HE, but the keyboard itself is just the start of the story, because they also send us a bunch of examples of how you can take different switches and caps and designs and turn the keyboard into your own, basically threading the needle between a basic consumer that just wants a keyboard that works really well, but has central ideas as to how that works, and then the real nerds that are sitting and soldering and basically, you know, building their own keyboards from scratch."
"So there are different switches here, which are very lovely.So basically all of them are Hall Effect, Rapid Trigger, premium materialed switches.Very lovely.And then you can get these entire packs."
"These are PBT key caps for the mechanical keyboards, basically, in the Ocean with Black Legends colorway.The general idea is that you buy a GMMK from Glorious, and then you, over time, can customize it, take it into different sort of regions, depending on what your usage might be."
"And that's really cool.But again, as I said, that means nothing if the core isn't really cool, or it really works well at the very least.So this particular version comes in a 65, 75, or full size with numerical pad, depending on what it is that you want."
"There's a billion different combinations, like if you ask Glorious themselves, obviously when you're sitting and using their production suite to craft your keyboard, that is where all those combinations come into play.It comes with a braided cable, Mac keys, sample switches, extra screws, pullers, and a screwdriver to make sure that you have all the tools you need to tinker with your keyboard, even after you've taken delivery of it."
"It supports up to 8,000 hertz polling rate, which is great.There is customizable actuation points, and up to four can be assigned to each individual key.That is lovely."
"As I said, these switches all have rapid trigger, which allows for multiple new inputs without the switch actually resetting.It is, as I think, quite lightweight, particularly compared to something like Keychron, which uses metal to artificially weigh it down so that it feels more hefty."
"None of that here, but again, it's not really skimping on features.There's Hall effect in these magnetic switches, which allows for a degree of pressure to be used in game.You can hot swap both mechanical and magnetic switches, and there is multiple foam pads inside for acoustic dampening, meaning that there is all of the tactility of the switch pressure going down as you actuate a switch, but at the same time, it is not as loud as some of its contemporaries can be."
"But these switch plates are also swappable, meaning that there is modular gaskets, which allow for a lot of adaptation to your needs.It starts at €200, so it is pretty dear, but if you care about being the consumer that threads the needle in between those two camps, this might really be for you."
"See you on the next one."