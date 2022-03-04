GRTV News - Arcane reportedly cost Riot Games a ton of money to make

The series is regarded as the most expensive animated series of all-time.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're gonna be talking a little bit about what is probably on many people's most anticipated TV shows list.We're talking about Arcane. It starts its run of airing this week. On November 9th the first act for season two will arrive. Then on November 16th will be act two and then on November 23rd act three. On a weekly basis basically you're gonna get a new act of the show until it's done."
"It's three act a run where each act consists of three episodes as was basically the case with season one. But the reason why we're talking about today is because a report has come out sort of taking a look at the behind the scenes of Arcane and it gives us a little bit of a sort of let's say illuminating look as to why it's taken so long for this series to be made and also why we're only getting two seasons of it and why that we're not going to get like any more. There was plans for a five season run but we're only going to get two seasons. It's basically because it's incredibly expensive to make this show apparently. So let's have a look."
"Report it costs right half a billion dollars to make Arcane. It's claimed to be the most expensive animated series of all time. So you might be wondering why it's taken right games and Netflix such a lengthy amount of time to kick out two seasons of television despite the first season of Arcane debuting to huge acclaim. Well on top of taking the necessary time to deliver on quality the other major factor seems to be the financials behind the project. As per Variety it's mentioned that Arcane cost Wright 250 million dollars to make each season. Meaning the two season run will set the League of Legends developer back a massive 500 million dollars. It suggested this pricey undertaking is also the reason why Wright has slowly stepped away from its formerly plotted plans to further explore television and film and other forms of entertainment beyond video games."
"And likewise is probably also a major contributor as to why season two of Arcane will be the last and why the series won't run for its formerly projected five season arc. Variety's own words state for all that talk of its aspirations Wright has virtually nothing to show for it beyond Arcane which sources revealed will cost the company approximately 250 million dollars to produce and promote over 18 total episodes making it far and away the most expensive animated series ever on streaming or linear tv. So Wright's co-founder Mark Merrill has responded to Variety's report adding that the scale back Arcane effort does mean that Wright is done with its multimedia approach but that but just that it is taking a different approach utilizing this as a learning experience."
"So Merrill adds we were never intending to operate like a traditional studio with traditional timelines. What did change as we learn more was our expectations of ourselves. We realized that getting it right takes a lot more time than we'd originally expected and so we recalibrated our development output goals and teams with that in mind. Either way Arcane will kick off its second season later this week when the first three episodes of Maker Back 1 debut on Netflix on November 9th. Following this on a weekly basis we'll see the Arrival arcs 2 and 3 each of which span three episodes also. So on one hand you look at it and go well they spent a lot of money and they made an incredibly popular show, an incredibly acclaimed show, it's one of the highest rated shows of all time when you look at sort of like IMDB's charts. But on the other hand it's cost a huge amount of money to make the show and that sort of budget is, well when you compare it to other sort of film and tv it's up there with the the true Hollywood blockbusters, the ones that you know your sort of Marvel movies or the ones where they bring in all these sort of true A-list talent to sort of bring these projects to life. Meaning you know the financial margins that are required to look at this and say oh it's actually a success is very, it's significantly steeper than it would be if it was a more tighter project. But on top of that as well you have to also look at it and go you know compare it to the sort of video game finances."
"250 million dollars is about the equivalent it would cost to make a triple A title in many cases these days. I think the number that was floated around for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is a good one to constantly look back on, was about 300 million dollars it cost to make it and that's you know basically taking into account the salaries of the developers for five years."
"Arkane is sort of sitting around that sort of value which shows that you know, Arkane, Riot can even spend their money on a video game which is gonna, which would kick out way more money for them. Just FYI, a video game developed by Riot that costs that much money to make a pure sort of triple A title, they could probably release it and make an absolute boatload of money as they've done with League of Legends and as they've done with Valorant and all these different titles. Or alternatively they could make a season of Arkane. So you can understand why they're probably stepping away from it a little bit. I would personally would love it if they would find a way to continue the show or you know, maybe not necessarily continue Arkane but explore different avenues of the multimedia business. But if it's financially not necessarily a hugely viable option for Riot, then you can understand why they're stepping away from it and looking and approaching it at a different angle. But either way, the point is that Arkane is incredibly expensive but unlike some of these big Hollywood blockbusters where a lot of money goes in and the product that comes out tends to be kind of mediocre at best, the product that we got at the end for Arkane is incredibly high quality. So you sort of look at it and go maybe it is a worthwhile investment, who knows. But yeah, let's know what you think about it in the comments. You know, are you going to be checking out Arkane season 2 when it starts airing late this week? If so, you know, what are you most looking forward to seeing about it? Tell us all about it in the comments below. Otherwise, this is all the time that I have on this episode of GRTV News but I will be back tomorrow for the next one of the week so stay tuned for that. Until then, thank you for watching, I'll see you all on the next one. Take care, everyone."