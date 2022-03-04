GRTV News - Total War: Warhammer III reveals new details on upcoming DLC

We have no title, but plenty of news on the new DLC for the grand strategy game.
Total War Warhammer 3, which has basically sort of given us a soft reveal, I guess, on it's new DLC, because there's no name for it, there's no cinematic trailer, thank you, excuse me, there's no trailer, there's no name for it, but it is going to be centering around the factions of Khorne, the Ogre Kingdoms and the Greenskins with new legendary lords for each, they are Goldfag Maneater, Uzzul the Skulltaker and Gorbad Ironclaw, so those are going to be the three new legendary lords, we're also going to have normal lords for those, so there's going to be, I believe, a sort of ritual priest type guy for Khorne who is going to use blood, not magic, because Khorne doesn't use magic, blood rituals to bolster the troops, there's going to be a paymaster for the Ogre Kingdoms and there's going to be the night goblin big boss for the Greenskins as well, so those are the new extra lords, there's going to be a free lord that arrives with the game whether you have the DLC or not, which is going to be Arval the Undefeated for Khorne, and there's going to be a bunch of new units as well, now the new units are somewhat known I would say, we've got the Wrathmongers for Khorne alongside another End Times exclusive unit, we've got the Ogre Kingdoms are getting their Thundertusks and they're getting Pigback Riders, which is quite funny because they're noblers stacked on top of one another, but otherwise we're going to have to wait a bit for Greenskins, there's some strong speculation for Spidey units and extra Squiggy units, but otherwise yeah, not everything is 100% confirmed yet, as I say there's not even a title on this thing, but in a 25 minute dev chat that you can see playing behind me here, or sort of alongside me here, we got all these details and I'm very desperately trying to squeeze them into the 3 minute slot that I have for GRTV News, but in any case, just like Thrones of Decay and Shadows of Change, this is going to be a 3 tiered Lord pack, hopefully it's going to have more stuff, there's going to be new mechanics as well for Khorne, he's going to have this Skullthrone ability which allows him to spend skulls to replenish your army, to get more damage, do stuff like that, there's going to be reworks to Greenskins, with especially a focus on Gorbad, having a lot of focus on experimentation and trying different armies that are sort of gimmick armies, and there's also going to be some extra additional changes to the Ogre Kingdoms to make them pretty much viable in campaign, because at the minute they kind of suck. There's a lot more to go over and if you want to check out the full video, check it out on Game Reactor right now, but otherwise let me know what you're excited to see in this upcoming mystery DLC, the Total War Warhammer 3, that has been confirmed, but just doesn't have a title yet.
"Let me know all that and more and I'll see you soon for some more GRTV News, goodbye!"