Ninja Double Stack XL 2 (Quick Look) - Your New Kitchen Hero

This air fryer has a two-drawer design and plenty of space all so that you can easily cook without the hassle and without taking up too much space.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.This time it's all about air frying again because it seems to be a very popular technology that has really garnered a firm spot on a lot of kitchen countertops throughout the globe basically."
"Here in Scandinavia you've been able to spot it very easily over the past couple of years.It has become a very popular way to use the power of technology to eliminate a less efficient method of going about your day, in this case cooking.Because while using an oven can do some things, using an airfryer will use a fraction of the power and sometimes with some settings deliver better results."
"And one of the key players here, because we've already dealt with a more upcoming brand called Ninja is like the king of the crop.It is basically one of the more standardized brands that have really earned their spot as sort of a high-grade premium offering within that space."
"They make a lot of different stuff, we hope to collaborate more with them in the future, but a lot of people will know the Ninja DoubleStack.And this is it right here, the DoubleStack 2 XL.This is basically the biggest that they make, but the cool thing is that combined here we have 9.5 liters of space within these two separate baskets."
"But because they're mounted vertically, they don't take up nearly as much countertop space as for instance that Airblaze TwinFry that we looked at a couple of months back, which had one combined space which you could divide up with a dedicated divider, but it was ultimately laid out horizontally, meaning that it takes up in some small kitchens like half of the available counter space."
"This really does not, this is like a third of the TwinFry and still 9.5 liters divided up into two separate 4.75 liter baskets.I can show you here how much space, we've only just unwrapped this.The cool thing is that normally in air fryers, the heating elements are mounted above, but you can't obviously do that since these are mounted vertically."
"So what you have is that you have this wire rack here, which you can install into both of them.And when you install it, it essentially doubles the capacity, not the capacity, but the divided space two additional times, meaning that you have four separate spaces where the different elements that you're cooking aren't coming into contact with one another, which is very, very neat."
"Above all, though, the one thing that you can see when you're using an air fryer like this from Ninja is that you can see why people gravitate towards it as a premium offering.Because the fit and finish, the materials used, the display on offer, it's all really, really nice."
"And you can feel it just, you know, just, you know, when you say that the one way that you can spot a premium car from a more budget friendly one is the noise it makes when it opens and closes a door because they have the experience and the materials available to make even the slightest tactile part of the overall experience more satisfying."
"Well, that's what this feels like, basically.So it is really cool.It has a combined effect of 2,470 watts and a maximum of 240 degrees.But what really makes Ninja stand out in a lot of people's minds is consistency."
"Sometimes when you're dealing with this much effect being put on the ingredients inside these baskets over short periods of time, you can see unevenness, basically.But that really shouldn't be the case here.I'm going to review it fully in the days to come, and you'll be able to see that review on your Game Rack, the domain of choice."
"So happy to be working with Ninja, and hopefully this is the first of several videos to come.See you on the next one."