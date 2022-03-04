GRTV News - Nintendo announces back-compatibility for Switch successor

And promises continuity with Switch Online.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News, today we're going to be talking about the Nintendo Switch 2, it has still not been announced unfortunately and to be honest I don't think we're going to get the announcement before 2025 at the rate we're going, but Nintendo as part of their recent sort of financial, I don't want to say financial report because it goes more than that, but as part of their recent financial briefing should we say, they've talked a fair bit about the console, not only have they confirmed that it will be announced before the next fiscal year, i.e. in April, well the start of April 2025, which means that we have basically less than four months to go before this console is presented to the world for the first time, but in a recent updated message Nintendo has given us an idea as to some of the technologies it will utilise and it's, I wouldn't say necessarily that it's massively exciting, but it's expected, so let's dive on in."
"So yes, Nintendo Switch 2 will be backwards compatible, Nintendo Switch games can be played on the console coming in 2025, so several things have indicated that Nintendo's next console will be fairly similar to Nintendo Switch, so many of us have been hoping that our old games will work on Nintendo Switch 2 or Super Nintendo Switch or whatever it will be called, now we know that will be the case, Nintendo President Shintaro Furukawa has taken to xslash twitter to confirm that the successor to Nintendo Switch is backwards compatible as it will be able to play games from today's consoles, he doesn't say whether running the games on the next console will make them look pretty or have more stable frame rates, but the rumours about the console being shown off with a better version of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild gives us hope. Furukawa-san also reveals that Nintendo Switch Online will carry over to 2025's console, so there's no need to worry about losing access to your collection of Nintendo 64 games and such. More information about all of this and the console itself will be revealed within 4 months."
"So yes, the key thing to take from that is simply that Nintendo Switch 2, Super Nintendo Switch as we're hoping it will be called, or at least I'm hoping it will be called, it will be back compatible, meaning if you have Nintendo Switch games, or maybe for example maybe you're seeing a couple of Nintendo Switch games that are coming out lately and you're thinking to yourself, is it worth holding fire on purchasing these and instead looking and seeing if they'll be available on Nintendo Switch 2 in sort of an upgraded format at some point? Well the good news is you can pick it up now, you can play it on Nintendo Switch and eventually when this successor console comes out you can also play that game on it too. And then to add to that, Nintendo Switch Online will remain, so if you still use, or I say if you still use, if you frequently use Nintendo Switch Online to access not just multiplayer play, but also things like Nintendo 64 games and all these other emulated software that is built into Nintendo Switch Online, all that will still be present. So all the announcements they've made in the past about bringing different games, different series to these software systems, you can still access it all on Nintendo's upcoming console too, so a lot of continuity there basically. Again, I would say a lot of expected continuity because when a console sells as well as the Nintendo Switch has, after I would say a steadier period as well following up to the Wii U etc, you kind of expect the Nintendo to build on it a little bit. Granted though in the past Nintendo has often not built on things and they've kind of gone their own way a little bit, done some crazy ridiculous things, but it looks like the Nintendo Switch successor will be very similar because it looks like they've found a sort of platform here that really works for them and something they're really proud of and they want to continue going for this next generation. But again, as we know more about this console, which there will be more information about this console seeping out, I don't know whether we'll get the full reveal before 2025 at this point, but there will be more information so stay tuned to your local Game Rector region to keep updated on all the good stuff in regards to Nintendo Switch 2. But yeah, thank you for watching today's episode of GRTV News, I'll be back tomorrow for the next one so stay tuned for that and otherwise, thank you for watching. Take care everyone."