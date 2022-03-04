Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (Quick Look) - A Lean, Sleek, Self-Cooling Display

Samsung's latest OLED monitor boasts a lot of interesting features, but is it the gaming monitor you need?
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.We just received the brand new Samsung Odyssey OLED G8.And if there's one thing that has been very persistent throughout the past two years, I think, is that Odyssey monitors from Samsung always impress."
"And they do that by combining striking design.I would say that this is striking design.I know Samsung themselves always say that it's stylish metal frame design, but there's some plastic here and there, of course, particularly back here on the stand, which I won't be able to show you."
"But this foot right here is like thick metal, like almost sheet metal.Makes the monitor very robust, very firm when you place it down on a table, and good looking, I would say.But it's not only striking, it also has striking specifications."
"For one, and I'm going to move a little bit so I can show you this, look at how razor thin this profile is.Sure, where it has to accommodate the 10 watt speaker system down here and also obviously cool itself, there is some thickness added."
"But here, like we're getting to a point where there really isn't a lot of room to space save any more than this.And I think the lack of any proper Samsung branding and any sort of gamer-like aesthetics really make for an impressive screen overall."
"I absolutely love this.I really do.The one thing about the hardware design and port selection and stuff that I find to be lacking is that even though that Samsung would love to call this just a straight up gaming monitor, which it probably is, I think it really needs USB Type-C Thunderbolt for the professionals among us that just use that port for display delivery."
"Back here you have DisplayPort and you have two HDMI ports, HDMI 2.0 of course, one of which is an ARC port, meaning that you could throw like a big surround sound soundbar here.There's some USB Type-A ports as well, but no USB Type-C ports of any kind, which feels like an omission to me, which isn't really worth it."
"I find that to be odd.But apart from that, in terms of specifications, we're all good, basically.It looks stunning.It's in 4K OLED display, it's 240 Hertz with HDR 10 plus support right out of the box."
"It has a delay of 0.003 milliseconds, which is as close to nothing as you're going to get.There are built-in safeguards in the monitor itself.That means auto reduction of logos, static lines, all that stuff in order to also save the OLED panel from potential burn-in."
"There is an NQ8 AI Gen processor for upscaling and motion enhancing if you want to have that stuff.It has a built-in vapor chamber, which is one of the reasons why it can be so cool.There's a vapor chamber in this monitor."
"That is quite cool because, of course, having a 4K OLED in a thin form factor, you get a high PPI pixel density and you also get 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, which is great.That probably means that if you had Thunderbolt, then you would probably be able to sell this to professionals as well who wants to dabble in color corrective work and game at the same time."
"And they would be able to do that, but they won't because this does not have USB Type-C.It even has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth because it kind of works like a hub, an entertainment hub as well.I think that's cool."
"It's €1,400, which is a lot for, I think, a 32-inch monitor, but still, this is just cool.This is just extremely cool, I think.And if I wasn't tied to my Mac Studio, I would be using this all day."
"Thank you so much for watching.See you on the next one."