GRTV News - Will we be seeing more of Wonder Woman soon?

The website for Monolith's upcoming game has been updated.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about a game that when it got announced a few years ago really I would say led many people to become quite excited but then we didn't really hear anything about it and we haven't heard anything about it for a few years now. We don't exactly know why, there are you know speculation that's to do with a different part of entertainment as a whole but the point is something strange has finally happened in regards to this game which begs the question is like you know is this the start of some of you know the beginning of what we're going to be seeing of this upcoming game and we're talking specifically about Monolith's Wonder Woman so let's have a look. Wonder Woman's official video game homepage has suddenly been refreshed. It seems like Monolith Productions might finally be ready to show what they have been working on for over three years. So it's been quite some time since we've heard any sign of life from Wonder Woman which was announced by Monolith Productions who previously made a splash with the Middle Earth Shadow of series, great series of games by the way, definitely go check them out, three years ago. A reasonable guess is that they announced the game a bit too early and that they had to rework a lot to adapt the title to James Gunn's new DC universe."
"Now however it seems that things may be starting to move. On social media it has been reported the game's website has suddenly been redesigned and refreshed which is often a sign that something is happening. We also recall that a few months ago the developer conducted a survey about the game that revealed some details and told us a bit about the story. Given that Wonder Woman was announced at the next at the Game Awards it doesn't seem unreasonable that we'll see it there next time it's shown again which this year is on December 13th just after midnight. I'm not going to go to the website here but yeah you can see that a few changes have been made here which is always interesting when these things happen. Now again video games are very big these days they take a long time to make so it wouldn't be unreasonable to suggest that that Monolith announced Wonder Woman early just to avoid it being leaked but perhaps they announced it a little bit too early meaning they probably announced it when it was going into sort of pre-production phase maybe even yeah maybe even sort of concept phase side of things so they got the announcement out there really weren't ready to show anything of significance it's been a few years now they're getting ready towards that point now and maybe we'll see a sort of more full reveal at the Game Awards. I can't imagine if we haven't seen any form of gameplay whatsoever yet or any form of sort of like you know in-engine looks or anything like that that we'll be seeing this game in 2025 but maybe they'll uh maybe maybe they're setting up and getting ready for sort of 2026 which by that point as well it is worth noting that the new and updated or rebooted DC Universe will be in full swing as well because it kicks off uh well technically next month with the Creature Commando show on HBO Max but I think I think most people are kind of eyeing the Superman film in July 2025 as the big sort of reboot of uh of the DC Universe so by you know the very earliest sort of second half of 2025 but from what I'm sort of guessing 2026 um the DC Universe will be back in it will be in full swing and it'll be a perfect time to get Wonder Woman out there but again this is all speculation because we haven't seen anything of significance from this game aside from that teaser trailer that we got uh or announcement trailer that we got I think three years ago where it showed us a look at Diana and that was about it but it was all sort of uh cinematic sort of CGI setup so um yeah nothing of real substance to take from it uh but yeah let's know what you think about it you still excited for Wonder Woman I mean I personally am a big fan of Monolith and what they've done so uh I'm excited to see uh how they'll approach a Wonder Woman game hopefully with the Nemesis system included because my god that system is not used enough uh but yeah this has been all the time that we have on today's episode of GRTV News I will be back tomorrow for the next one of the weeks so stay tuned for that otherwise yeah thank you for watching and I'll see you on the other side take care everyone"