GRTV News - BioWare is now fully focused on the next Mass Effect game

Dragon Age: The Veilguard won't be getting DLC as BioWare shifts focus onto its other massive RPG franchise.
"So in a recent interview, the creative director for Dragon Age The Veil God, John Epler, has spoken a bit about what Bioware is up to next.Dragon Age The Veil God is only a few days old now but it seems like already Bioware is moving on to its next project, there isn't really going to be a lot of time for lingering around The Veil God, it seems pretty complete at launch, there's a few minor updates coming by the sounds of things but no DLC which marks a first for the Dragon Age franchise and it also is reminiscent of sort of a big fantasy RPG that released last year as well in Baldur's Gate 3 which was announced to not get any DLC, although we did get stuff like the epilogue and more content updates that did add a bit of extra things like the evil endings especially most recently."
"In any case, we're not doing Baldur's Gate 3 here, sorry, we're not even doing Dragon Age as I realise the headline underneath me is wrong entirely.There you go, now you can see what I'm talking about and anyway, I'm talking about them now working on the next Mass Effect game."
"There wasn't any sort of extra info given about this but it seems that Bioware's entire focus is now on this Mass Effect game which is whatever you want to call it, Mass Effect 4, some people call it because it seems like it's got, well it definitely seems to have Liara again, it seems like we're sort of returning to the main Milky Way galaxy, we're not going to Andromeda so some people call it Mass Effect 5 as well because they take Mass Effect Andromeda as Mass Effect 4 even though it's sort of a prequel-ish game set in between 1 and 2 I think or 2 and 3, either way."
"I've not played Andromeda, I love the original trilogy, probably is up there with one of my favourite gaming trilogies of all time and definitely like Mass Effect 2 I think has the best final mission in any game ever but I'm very, very much looking forward to this game and I'm also very, very worried about it because even though Bioware is sort of back to form as people say with Dragon Age The Veil Guard, there's a lot of questions about when this Mass Effect's going to be because I don't think you can make people wait that much longer now until we start to see more substantial stuff on it, if that's even ready because with Dragon Age a lot of people are still saying well yeah, they like Dragon Age but Mass Effect is the real hitter here and that's sort of going to be the real proving grounds of is Bioware back or is it a studio that just can't deliver what it used to be able to and you know we've had one hit with Dragon Age The Veil Guard, critically it's doing very well, a lot of people seem to like it, some people obviously don't like it and that's perfectly your prerogative, Bioware games often split the crowd a lot but it seems like there's not going to be any more chance to really talk about Dragon Age The Veil Guard, it seems like it's very much being shoved to one side so that focus can be put on Mass Effect which is interesting because maybe it would have been nice to see some DLC but let me know what you think about Dragon Age The Veil Guard, let me know if you think moving on to Mass Effect is the right move and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye."