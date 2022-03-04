English
GRTV News - A Game of Thrones movie is in development at Warner Bros

The Seven Kingdoms are about to hit the big screen.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome to another GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual taking you through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content, interviews and of course so so so much more. Without further ado, let's jump to today's news piece, the day after Halloween, so I'm no longer feeling spooky but I am feeling in maybe a bit of a wintery Christmasy spirit soon, we'll have to wait and see. In any case, it's worth pointing out that today's news piece regards Game of Thrones and a movie in development at Warner Bros. Now, this is a bit of a shocker really because obviously we've had Game of Thrones be a television series for a very long time, there's been a couple of game spin-offs but mostly the media that we've seen of Game of Thrones outside of the books is just the television series, whether that be the spin-off House of the Dragon or the main show itself, but a project is in early development at Warner Bros. The Hollywood Reporter reports with multiple sources, it's always annoying that actually when a source is the Hollywood Reporter because I have to say the Hollywood Reporter reports or the Hollywood Reporter and then find another word for reports. In any case, the project is in very early stages, there's no cast, there's no director, there's no writer attached to it, but it was something that was sort of pitched back when they were looking to end the series of Game of Thrones. So, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, names that are now sort of infamous when tied to Game of Thrones, they initially wanted it to be three films that ended the series. However, George R.R. Martin was on board with this idea by the way as well. He wanted the entire thing to be ten seasons, if not have the movies as well to flesh it out a bit more. However, HBO really, really wanted it to remain a prestige series and so they kept it as a series and they ended it on season eight, which proved to be one of the worst decisions in television history. But, in any case, we are now here with a Game of Thrones movie and it's not stated either what this could be actually about, but it is stated that this could be more of a sense of what the franchise is going to be moving forward. You know, Dune has got a TV series, The Batman has got a TV series, so it could be the case that Game of Thrones will do the opposite and jump and have a film."

"It could be a spin-off movie, it probably will be. I doubt that we'd see a full reboot considering the series only launched in 2009 or 2010 I think. So, you know, that's still fresh in our minds and the casting was so perfect for that first season, but I really don't think that you'd be able to do a better job, nor would you really want to bring people back again for a rerun of the first season within a movie. So, yeah, I think it's likely going to be some sort of spin-off. It could be something like Robert's Rebellion, it could be the Doom of Old Valyria, or it could be something that we've seen maybe as a canned TV series like the Jon Snow series that has been, you know, recently put on the shelf."

"Could be turned into a movie maybe, but then you would obviously have to have people watching the series to know what's going on. Let me know what you want the Game of Thrones movie to be about. Let me know if you think this should even be made. Let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GLTV news. Actually, I won't see you tomorrow because it's Friday! I'll see you next week for some more GLTV news. Goodbye!"

