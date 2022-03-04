GRTV News - Dragon Age: The Veilguard breaks BioWare and EA records on Steam

The RPG has arrived to a huge audience, beating even what Star Wars Jedi: Survivor achieved.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking about the other, or one of the two big games that launched this week, specifically Dragon Age The Veilguard. It debuted yesterday on Halloween and we've already figured out, or we've already seen just how much people have been clamouring for a new Dragon Age game because, despite the fact that it only launched a day ago, it's already had more concurrent players on Steam than any Bioware title ever had before it. There is a few sort of little bits of information we should put into that, right, in that PC gaming is incredibly popular today, right, it's becoming increasingly popular as well so you would expect the Steam player base to be much higher than the last Dragon Age or the last Bioware title, well I say the last Bioware title, Bioware hasn't really had a title in a long time, in a decade, right, so we've gone through Anthem and Mass Effect Andromeda so we're really comparing from Dragon Age Inquisition back in 2014. Steam's doing better which means you kind of expect their concurrent players on Steam to be higher but the point is that Dragon Age The Veilguard, all of these sort of polarising comments that we've seen ahead of it and people concerned about it and some people saying they love it, some people saying they hate it, up and down review score, people are flocking to this game so let's dive on in and see exactly what. So yeah, Dragon Age The Veilguard has more concurrent Steam players than any Bioware title ever had, in fact no single-player game from EA has reached these levels either and it seems that Bioware's curse is broken. Bioware has endured 10 really tough years with abandoned games and two real flocks in Anthem and Mass Effect Andromeda but with the recently launched Dragon Age The Veilguard they show that gamers aren't that hard to please after all, just make a good game and the buyers will flock to it. Via SteamDB we now learn that the game has peaked at 70,414 concurrent players which is a result no Bioware game has ever reached before and actually no single-player game from EA either, including Star Wars Jedi Survivor which at most had 67,755 concurrent players which is the most any single-player game from EA has reached. Incidentally the figure was achieved just hours after its premiere so there's a chance that Dragon Age The Veilguard will break new records over the weekend, check out our review to learn why you should check out this one. So that to me is the key part right, it's not necessarily the Dragon Age, the Bioware figures per se because again I think you have to sort of take it with a grain of salt. We know that Steam is bigger than it ever has been because pretty much every couple of weeks there's a new all-time concurrent player figure hit on Steam right, it's up to like something ridiculous like 3.8 million players or something at one time on Steam or maybe it's higher than that. The point is there's a lot of people playing, a lot of people using Steam on a regular basis these days which is massively more than it ever used to be in 2014 when Dragon Age The Inquisition was doing its rounds."
"So you have to look at that and say yes it's doing really well but there's a little bit of a caveat compared to the data we are comparing it against. But Star Wars Jedi Survivor it's new, it came out in I think 2022 was Star Wars Jedi Survivor, let me have a look at that while we're talking, 2023 so it was only last year and Star Wars is a very popular and established IP, we've had more Star Wars games, it is a sequel to a game that came out after the most recent Dragon Age as well so people are more familiar with this title and that only managed to clock 68,000 concurrent players and Dragon Age The Veilguard hit over 70,000 so it shows that people have been really looking forward to this game and really excited for a return to the Dragon Age formula. What we'll have to pay attention to now is the fan reception of the game."
"Currently as it stands, I'll just bring up SteamDB, if you look over here, this bit over here, you can see that at the moment there's 30,000 people, the all-time peak hasn't really changed that's still the same but you can see that 80% of the user reviews are positive, 2,864 positive reviews, 709 negative reviews and I'm not going to click on them because no doubt the Dragon Age is a very conflicting game in regards to its social focus and it leads to a lot of just poor taste criticisms about it that really we don't care about highlighting one bit and no doubt that's what many of these 709 negative ones are talking about because that's just the way the internet works but the point is that we have to just keep an eye on this and see what the user reviews are saying because again, when we look at critical side of things, some people have been saying it's fantastic, there's been a lot of like, you know, five out of five, ten out of ten, a lot of really high scores and some people are saying this game's not the one for me. But either way, the key thing to take from this is that Dragon Age The Veil Guard has done pretty well to begin with, we'll have to see if it has legs as well and if this is a bit of a flash in a pan sort of thing, have people flocking to the game, see if it's BioWare's back or people are going to continue playing the game and we're going to see that, you know, that quite traditional thing. Dragon Age The Veil Guard has hit one million players etc soon but if all that information does come out, I'll be sure to keep you posted and updated on the local, on your local game region so stay tuned for that and otherwise, that's all the time that I have on today's GRTV news but I'll be back now on Monday so stay tuned for that, otherwise though, have a great Friday, have a great weekend and I'll see you all on the other side."
