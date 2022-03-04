GRTV News - Lionsgate is teaming up with Red Barrels for an Outlast film

Another video game adaptation is on the way, and it's of one of the most-terrifying franchises in the last decade.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News. In any case, today we are talking a bit of spooky news."
"We're talking about Outlast, the horror franchise that first launched back in 2012. It's getting turned into a movie by Lionsgate, alongside Red Barrels, which obviously are the evil pair. So this is coming quite fresh. We've only just seen the announcement for it, so there's no major release date or anything like that. It's worth me putting that out now, as it's just been announced as a project that's in the works at Lionsgate. Roy Lee, best known for being the producer on It, Barbarian, Late Night with the Devil, and Strange Darling will be producing this movie and be at the helm of the project. He stated, when speaking in a press release about this, when Outlast launched in 2012, it changed the landscape of horror gaming, setting a new standard for immersion in the genre. Its deep, emergent lore has provided a perfect foundation for creating a film that delves into the psychological and physical horrors at the core of the franchise. I'm excited to bring this unique world to life for both new viewers and this series' dedicated fans."
"So Outlast, I think, does quite suit a movie adaptation. It's already got that Blair Witch inspired camera perspective anyway, and I think it would just be incredibly terrifying as it has proven to be in a game form. A lot of people's careers have been made by games like Outlast. If you think back about YouTube history and that era of horror games being really, really popular, people like Markiplier and PewDiePie grew even further in popularity thanks to games like Amnesia, Outlast, Five Nights at Freddy's. We've already seen the Five Nights at Freddy's movie come out and it did tremendously well, so it's likely that we could see similar horror interactions with games like Outlast. Outlast is, of course, a lot more terrifying than something like Five Nights at Freddy's, so it's not got that wider appeal, but horror fans can always turn up and always usually make stuff, make a lot of money, especially when you consider that they are often smaller budget productions like Terrify 3 this year released and earned £50 million, which is the largest unrated box office taking ever in the US, so there's always money to be made with some gores, some scares. Are you going to be watching the Outlast movie? What do you think about the fact that it's being made? What are you up to for Halloween? What are you dressing as, if you're dressing as anything? Let me know all that and more, and I'll see you for a spooky tomorrow! Except it won't be spooky because Halloween will be over and we'll be moving on to, I don't know, Christmas? Bonfire night? Whatever. Bye everyone! Bye!"