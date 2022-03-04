GRTV News - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty as a whole break records

The latest instalment and the overarching series have had a very impressive last week.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News.Today we have a bit of a double whammy for you because two big Call of Duty news stories have broken overnight."
"So we're going to be talking about a bit of Black Ops 6 and a bit of Call of Duty as a whole.And starting with that, we're going to dive into the Black Ops 6 story.So Call of Duty Black Ops 6 breaks records by having the best launch ever."
"I think I'm going to start calling it, I'm going to start referring to the name of the game the way the replacer does, so when that pops up we'll do that.But Activision and Xbox are unsurprisingly fairly quiet about sales numbers.So I must say that Activision and Xbox have done a great job marketing Call of Duty Black Ops 6 as they managed to make me excited about a COD again after being jaded for years."
"It seemed like I wasn't alone, so many were wondering what the player numbers and sales would be, especially with it being the first Call of Duty launching straight onto GamePass.The answer is not surprising.Treyarch, Raven and crew revealed that Call of Duty Black Ops 6 had the biggest launch date and opening weekend in the franchise's history."
"It's obviously worth noting that they only mention the number of players, hours played and such.This is definitely because many players on PC and Xbox have played the game by getting it on GamePass."
"That must have hurt the sales numbers, not that Microsoft can complain.Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella claims in a press release that GamePass has set a new record for the amount of new subscribers in a single day while also selling 60% better than Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 on PlayStation consoles and Steam."
"It'll be interesting to hear whether these numbers are as high as expected when the company has its next earnings report.Either way, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 seems to be off to an amazing start both critically and commercially."
"So what do you think about Call of Duty Black Ops 6?This is the graphic here.Together you made Black Ops 6 the biggest Call of Duty 3-day opening weekend ever.Total hours, hours played and total matches."
"Yeah, so anyway, the other thing we want to talk about though was Call of Duty as a whole, which is what I will now take you over to.This.Call of Duty is now the second best-selling game franchise of all time."
"It has just surpassed half a billion sold copies.So earlier tonight we reported that Call of Duty Black Ops 6 broke all kinds of records and had the biggest premiere ever in the series, with lots of new Game Pass subscribers, increased number of games sold for PC and PlayStation and more players than ever before."
"And this has now led to the series making gaming histories as past an almost unbelievable milestone.Via the Washington Post, it's now revealed that the game has surpassed 500 million copies sold."
"That's half a billion Call of Duty and of course, free-to-play games like Call of Duty Mobile and Call of Duty Warzone are not included.This makes Call of Duty Climb Pass Tetris and it's now the second best-selling game franchise of all time."
"Only Mario is currently ahead with 879 million copies sold.So congratulations to everyone involved, this is definitely worth celebrating.So yeah, a couple of really, really interesting stories that have broke as of late.Black Ops 6 is doing incredibly well."
"Not that I'm really too surprised about that.I would have assumed that it would have done, you know, it would have sort of clocked record figures with the Game Pass edition.The key thing is whether it's hit the sort of targets and the figures that Activision and Microsoft expected by incorporating such a monumental game on Game Pass on day one."
"But the Call of Duty now hitting half a billion sold copies overall is a massive figure.It shows just how big this franchise is and it shows how it is, you know, there are a set number of franchises that you kind of look at in the gaming world and say, oh, you know, these are like established titans in the industry, you know, the FIFA, now EA Sports FC series, Pokemon, all these different things like that."
"But Call of Duty is still bigger than all of them.And again, it's only Mario, which has been running for a significantly longer time than Call of Duty, which is well ahead of it.And I would assume that if, as the years keep rolling on, that Call of Duty will continue to close the gap to Mario and eventually in time, assuming that this popularity remains, overtake Nintendo's franchise."
"We'll have to see how long that will take.But at the rate it's going, it definitely seems like a plausible thing to happen.Unless, of course, Nintendo cranks out a few Mario karts and they continue to sell like 80 million copies or something ridiculous."
"But yes.But yeah, the key thing to note, though, is that Black Ops 6 is doing well.Call of Duty as a whole is doing incredibly well.And yeah, we'll have to stay tuned to hear whether it's well enough to appease the big wigs and the executives at Activision and Microsoft."
"That's all the time that I have, though, on today's episode of GRTV News.But I will be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week.So stay tuned for that.And otherwise, yeah, thank you for watching."
"I'll see you all on the next one.Take care, everyone."