LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Life is Strange: Double Exposure
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      HQ
      Gamereactor
      Videos

      Massive Entertainment is recruiting for an "unannounced project"

      After Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws you'd think Massive might want some time off, but they're hard at work on a new project.

      Audio transcription

      "Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons, latest and greatest in gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it here for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, movie reviews, series reviews, exclusive content, interviews and of course so so so much more, but without further ado, today we're discussing an interesting development with Massive Entertainment, a subsidiary of Ubisoft, the developer behind Avatar, The Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws among as well like The Division 2 and they are currently working on The Division 3, but they're also working on another unannounced project, which is very interesting considering they have been working like crazy for the recent years, considering as I said, Avatar came out last year, this year we got Star Wars Outlaws and yet it still seems like they're not putting the computers away just yet, we don't have any clue on what this unannounced project could be, but it does seem like it's not going to be The Division 3, as we know about The Division 3, it's been sort of revealed and it's seemingly not in reference into the job listings that we can see here as Ben says, so the entire board is open here, we're not sure what Massive is working on next, we know that Ubisoft has some big plans for Assassin's Creed in its future, but that's handled by different studios, so it's probably not going to be something to do with that, it could be something to do with other big Ubisoft franchises that they're looking forward to, it could be something like an Avatar Frontiers of Pandora sequel or a Star Wars Outlaws sequel, those are two very big IPs that have drawn in a decent amount of sales, I think Avatar was actually fairly disappointing and I think Star Wars Outlaws was fairly disappointing at the start as well, but there's still Massive IPs and there's still a lot of potential there, and you'd imagine if you want to get something done quickly in terms of a turnaround for a sequel, you'd want to be working on it now, however we're not really sure what this could be, it's very much open in the air right now. We have sort of an interview, we've interviewed with Massive before and we've spoken to them and we don't really know what this could be either, but it's very very interesting to speculate because it's rare nowadays I think that we get true unannounced surprises and things like that with the age of leakers, with the age of us press that sort of know these things before they even happen. It's nice to see a mystery sometimes and it'll be interesting to work this one out. There's always Beyond Good and Evil 2 that Ubisoft constantly claim that they're working on, but that's also already been announced so it would have to be something entirely new and entirely different in theory for Massive Entertainment. Obviously we'll have to just wait and see what's coming from this really, but it is really interesting to speculate on and it's something that, as I say, I can't really put my finger on. It would be interesting to see an Avatar sequel or a Star Wars Outlaws sequel, but we'll have to see if anything comes from that. But in any case, let me know what you think Massive is working on. What do you think this mystery project could be?
      Would you want to see any of the sequels I mentioned or would you want it to be something else? Let me know all that and more. I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news."

      "Goodbye!"

      GRTV News

      More

      Videos

      More

      Movie Trailers

      Spellbound - Official Trailer

      Spellbound - Official Trailer
      Queer - Official Trailer

      Queer - Official Trailer
      Marvel Studios - 2025 Release Slate Trailer

      Marvel Studios - 2025 Release Slate Trailer
      The Madness - Official Teaser Trailer

      The Madness - Official Teaser Trailer
      The Sticky - Official Trailer

      The Sticky - Official Trailer
      A Man on the Inside - Official Trailer

      A Man on the Inside - Official Trailer
      That Christmas - Official Trailer

      That Christmas - Official Trailer
      Landman - Official Trailer #2

      Landman - Official Trailer #2
      Black Cab - Official Trailer

      Black Cab - Official Trailer
      Our Little Secret - Official Trailer

      Our Little Secret - Official Trailer
      One of Them Days - Official Trailer

      One of Them Days - Official Trailer
      Cruel Intentions - Official Trailer

      Cruel Intentions - Official Trailer
      More

      Trailers

      Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles - Launch Trailer

      Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles - Launch Trailer
      Exodus - 'The Awakened Bear' Reveal Trailer

      Exodus - 'The Awakened Bear' Reveal Trailer
      Exodus - 'The Arkavir' Reveal Trailer

      Exodus - 'The Arkavir' Reveal Trailer
      Turtle Beach - Stealth Pivot Wireless Smart Controller

      Turtle Beach - Stealth Pivot Wireless Smart Controller
      Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - Release Date Trailer

      Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind - Release Date Trailer
      Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns - Official Ghostface Teaser

      Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns - Official Ghostface Teaser
      Redacted - Launch Trailer

      Redacted - Launch Trailer
      Vendetta Forever - Launch Trailer

      Vendetta Forever - Launch Trailer
      Speedball - Early Access Launch Trailer

      Speedball - Early Access Launch Trailer
      Metal Slug Tactics - Ikari Warriors Gameplay video

      Metal Slug Tactics - Ikari Warriors Gameplay video
      Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Announcement Trailer

      Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Announcement Trailer
      Steins;Gate Re:Boot - Announcement Trailer

      Steins;Gate Re:Boot - Announcement Trailer
      More

      Events

      Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

      Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
      We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

      We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
      We're attending Summer Games Fest

      We're attending Summer Games Fest
      MSIology RTX40 event

      MSIology RTX40 event
      LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

      LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
      MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

      MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
      MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

      MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
      MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

      MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
      MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

      MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
      MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

      MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
      MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

      MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
      MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

      MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
      More