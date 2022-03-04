After Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws you'd think Massive might want some time off, but they're hard at work on a new project.
today we're discussing an interesting development with Massive Entertainment, a subsidiary of Ubisoft, the developer behind Avatar, The Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws among as well like The Division 2 and they are currently working on The Division 3, but they're also working on another unannounced project, which is very interesting considering they have been working like crazy for the recent years, considering as I said, Avatar came out last year, this year we got Star Wars Outlaws and yet it still seems like they're not putting the computers away just yet, we don't have any clue on what this unannounced project could be, but it does seem like it's not going to be The Division 3, as we know about The Division 3, it's been sort of revealed and it's seemingly not in reference into the job listings that we can see here as Ben says, so the entire board is open here, we're not sure what Massive is working on next, we know that Ubisoft has some big plans for Assassin's Creed in its future, but that's handled by different studios, so it's probably not going to be something to do with that, it could be something to do with other big Ubisoft franchises that they're looking forward to, it could be something like an Avatar Frontiers of Pandora sequel or a Star Wars Outlaws sequel, those are two very big IPs that have drawn in a decent amount of sales, I think Avatar was actually fairly disappointing and I think Star Wars Outlaws was fairly disappointing at the start as well, but there's still Massive IPs and there's still a lot of potential there, and you'd imagine if you want to get something done quickly in terms of a turnaround for a sequel, you'd want to be working on it now, however we're not really sure what this could be, it's very much open in the air right now. We have sort of an interview, we've interviewed with Massive before and we've spoken to them and we don't really know what this could be either, but it's very very interesting to speculate because it's rare nowadays I think that we get true unannounced surprises and things like that with the age of leakers, with the age of us press that sort of know these things before they even happen. It's nice to see a mystery sometimes and it'll be interesting to work this one out. There's always Beyond Good and Evil 2 that Ubisoft constantly claim that they're working on, but that's also already been announced so it would have to be something entirely new and entirely different in theory for Massive Entertainment. Obviously we'll have to just wait and see what's coming from this really, but it is really interesting to speculate on and it's something that, as I say, I can't really put my finger on. It would be interesting to see an Avatar sequel or a Star Wars Outlaws sequel, but we'll have to see if anything comes from that.
"Goodbye!"