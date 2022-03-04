GRTV News - Mass Effect 4 will feature photorealistic graphics

A project manager has confirmed as much and that it will run on Unreal Engine 5.
"Today we're going to be talking a little bit about a developer that's very much in the news at the moment, mainly because they have a game coming out in a few days and it's a game that has seen various opinions shared about it, but the general thing that we've seen ever since the review embargo lifted and people started sharing their critical thoughts is that it's a very good game, and we're talking about Dragon Age The Veil Guard in that regard, but overall we're talking about Bioware today, because Dragon Age The Veil Guard uses a different sort of art style from what we have seen before from Bioware, it's a little bit more sort of cartoony in a way, but Bioware won't be following that trend and offering something similar with the upcoming Mass Effect 4, it will instead be going the other way and offering photorealistic graphics apparently, and because of that there's a few different things that have happened, so let's dive into the news piece and see what's the crack."
"So yeah, Bioware, Mass Effect 4 will have photorealistic graphics, it won't look anything like Dragon Age The Veil Guard, it doesn't even share the same game engine.So Dragon Age The Veil Guard surprised many with a design that felt a little more cartoony and stripped down rather than photorealistic, if you read our review you'll know that we saw this as something exclusively positive, but that doesn't stop us from wondering what the future holds for Mass Effect 4."
"Just because the style was right and a fantasy adventure with a slightly more zoomed out gameplay doesn't mean it would work as well in a gritty third person shooter with a distinct role playing set up like Mass Effect, and it won't.VyraX, Michael Gamble, project director for Mass Effect 4, answers a question about the graphics in the next Mass Effect and writes that Mass Effect is photorealistic and will be as long as I'm running it, and with that, we know."
"Unlike Dragon Age The Veil Guard which is being developed with DICE's Frostbite engine, Mass Effect 4 is being created with Unreal Engine 5 which ensures that Bioware will be able to offer a visual showpiece.And here's what Michael Gamble said, I'm not sure I agree with the Pixar thing but Mass Effect is photorealistic and will be as long as I'm running it, all because somebody said please don't Pixar Mass Effect like you guys did with Dragon Age, which is weird because it doesn't look like a Pixar thing, a project at all, so you know, kind of a weird take from this guy, but yeah, interesting all the same."
"Now there's a few interesting things here, first of all, the photorealistic side of things, I mean, we see a lot of games go with that sort of, I think photorealistic makes you think that they're going to try and make it look as real as possible, I think it's more just like it's going to try and look more sort of real than Dragon Age."
"I don't think we're going to be getting graphics that, I don't think we're going to be getting a world that is, that tries to reflect reality like one-to-one, I don't think we'll see that, I just think it'll be a lot more sort of realist, you know, sort of rooted and real looking than what we saw with Dragon Age The Veil Guard, but the thing that I find most interesting about this is obviously the engine choice, because Bioware is one studio, they've worked on Dragon Age The Veil Guard, that's now basically here, Mass Effect 4 is in the pipeline, on its way, and they used Frostbite for Dragon Age, and they're using Unreal Engine 5 for Mass Effect, and it's interesting because Frostbite, there's a lot of propriety engines out there that don't really take off, and I think it's because you need a lot of specialists to operate in those propriety engines, but Frostbite seems to be one that survives the test of time, and continues to perform well, as we've seen with Dragon Age The Veil Guard, but by flipping over to Unreal Engine 5 with Mass Effect 4, it looks like Bioware is able to, will be able to tap into some, you know, bring in other developers and other creators that maybe aren't familiar with Frostbite, but will be familiar with the Unreal Engine system, so it's definitely a compelling idea, and it shows just how talented the folk over at Bioware are, that they can, you know, switch between two different engines, and make it work, but yeah, we haven't heard anything really significant about Mass Effect 4, basically yet, but now that Dragon Age The Veil Guard is basically here, all attention is going to be shifting to that project, so I would assume that in the near future we're going to be hearing more about Mass Effect 4, and what Bioware's plans are for releasing that, and as we do hear more about that, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated"