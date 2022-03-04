GRTV News - Bethesda designer hypes up Starfield 2

According to a Bethesda developer, the second Starfield game will be a vast improvement from the first.
"Hello there, welcome back to some more GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have a hip here at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor Network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and of course so so so much more, but without further ado today we're talking about something that is probably way way off in the future but Starfield 2, now there's no announcement, there's nothing official but I just thought it was interesting in the way that this Bethesda designer Bruce Nesmith has been talking about Starfield 2 and how Bethesda will take lessons learned from the first game into this upcoming sequel, now we know that sort of Bethesda is working on Fallout 5, we also know that it's working on The Elder Scrolls 6 which should be it's next game I believe that will fully release but anyway, we've just got the Starfield Shattered Space expansion released last month and Starfield is still sort of very fresh in the memory when you think about big Bethesda RPGs but because before that it was sort of Fallout 4 which was 2015 so that's 9 years ago now and it didn't quite hit the mark for a lot of people, a lot of reviews, we gave it a 9 in our network score but a lot of people sort of especially you know everyday gamers thought that it didn't quite live up to the hype which is entirely fair enough and speaking with video gamer Bruce Nesmith who's a designer at Bethesda and was Skyrim lead designer spoke about sort of how Starfield 2 could be a massive improvement from Starfield 1, when we built Skyrim he says we had the tremendous advantage of Oblivion which had the tremendous advantage of Morrowind, all that stuff was there for us, all we had to do was continue to improve and add new stuff in, we didn't have to start from the ground up, I'm looking forward to Starfield 2, I think it's going to be one hell of a game because it's going to address a lot of the things people are saying, if you look at the first Dragon Age, the first Assassin's Creed, the first game in a lot of IPs, they tend to show flashes of brilliance amid a lot of other things that don't quite catch everybody's eye, now it's very interesting that Nesmith goes into that point because on the one hand yes Starfield is an entirely new IP for Bethesda, it's something that was in the making for a very very long time but until you put it out to the players you're not going to know what they liked and what they didn't like, however, Starfield is very very much a Bethesda RPG, it's not Ubisoft making Assassin's Creed which was I guess sort of similar to Prince of Persia in some ways but very much it's own unique thing, it's own unique franchise that is very very new and I agree that not a lot of these big IPs are known very well for their first game like Assassin's Creed 2 for example defined the genre way way, or the series way way more than Assassin's Creed 1 did, Dragon Age's sort of inquisition was seen as the best game of that year when Dragon Age 1 sort of wasn't at that time but you know Dragon Age 2, Mass Effect 2 and things like that, but in any case I'm not really sure that the same applies for Bethesda considering that they've been making very similar RPGs for very many years and that Fallout and Elder Scrolls feel very much like Bethesda games more than they feel like entirely separate IPs outside of their world building."
"Let me know what you think about these statements, let me know when you think we might see Starfield 2, I've been a bit cheeky here when I said it launches 40 years from now but in any case let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"