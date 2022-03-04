English
Follow us
HQ
Gamereactor
Videos
Starfield

GRTV News - Bethesda designer hypes up Starfield 2

According to a Bethesda developer, the second Starfield game will be a vast improvement from the first.

Audio transcription

"Hello there, welcome back to some more GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual covering the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have a hip here at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor Network as a whole, so if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming previews, exclusive content and of course so so so much more, but without further ado today we're talking about something that is probably way way off in the future but Starfield 2, now there's no announcement, there's nothing official but I just thought it was interesting in the way that this Bethesda designer Bruce Nesmith has been talking about Starfield 2 and how Bethesda will take lessons learned from the first game into this upcoming sequel, now we know that sort of Bethesda is working on Fallout 5, we also know that it's working on The Elder Scrolls 6 which should be it's next game I believe that will fully release but anyway, we've just got the Starfield Shattered Space expansion released last month and Starfield is still sort of very fresh in the memory when you think about big Bethesda RPGs but because before that it was sort of Fallout 4 which was 2015 so that's 9 years ago now and it didn't quite hit the mark for a lot of people, a lot of reviews, we gave it a 9 in our network score but a lot of people sort of especially you know everyday gamers thought that it didn't quite live up to the hype which is entirely fair enough and speaking with video gamer Bruce Nesmith who's a designer at Bethesda and was Skyrim lead designer spoke about sort of how Starfield 2 could be a massive improvement from Starfield 1, when we built Skyrim he says we had the tremendous advantage of Oblivion which had the tremendous advantage of Morrowind, all that stuff was there for us, all we had to do was continue to improve and add new stuff in, we didn't have to start from the ground up, I'm looking forward to Starfield 2, I think it's going to be one hell of a game because it's going to address a lot of the things people are saying, if you look at the first Dragon Age, the first Assassin's Creed, the first game in a lot of IPs, they tend to show flashes of brilliance amid a lot of other things that don't quite catch everybody's eye, now it's very interesting that Nesmith goes into that point because on the one hand yes Starfield is an entirely new IP for Bethesda, it's something that was in the making for a very very long time but until you put it out to the players you're not going to know what they liked and what they didn't like, however, Starfield is very very much a Bethesda RPG, it's not Ubisoft making Assassin's Creed which was I guess sort of similar to Prince of Persia in some ways but very much it's own unique thing, it's own unique franchise that is very very new and I agree that not a lot of these big IPs are known very well for their first game like Assassin's Creed 2 for example defined the genre way way, or the series way way more than Assassin's Creed 1 did, Dragon Age's sort of inquisition was seen as the best game of that year when Dragon Age 1 sort of wasn't at that time but you know Dragon Age 2, Mass Effect 2 and things like that, but in any case I'm not really sure that the same applies for Bethesda considering that they've been making very similar RPGs for very many years and that Fallout and Elder Scrolls feel very much like Bethesda games more than they feel like entirely separate IPs outside of their world building."

"Let me know what you think about these statements, let me know when you think we might see Starfield 2, I've been a bit cheeky here when I said it launches 40 years from now but in any case let me know all that and more and I'll see you tomorrow for some more GRTV news, goodbye!"

GRTV News

More

Videos

More

Movie Trailers

Landman - Official Trailer #2

Landman - Official Trailer #2
Black Cab - Official Trailer

Black Cab - Official Trailer
Our Little Secret - Official Trailer

Our Little Secret - Official Trailer
One of Them Days - Official Trailer

One of Them Days - Official Trailer
Cruel Intentions - Official Trailer

Cruel Intentions - Official Trailer
September 5 - Official Trailer

September 5 - Official Trailer
Cobra Kai - Season 6: Part 2 Official Trailer

Cobra Kai - Season 6: Part 2 Official Trailer
Severance: Season 2 - Official Teaser Trailer

Severance: Season 2 - Official Teaser Trailer
Bad Sisters: Season 2 - Official Trailer

Bad Sisters: Season 2 - Official Trailer
Interior Chinatown - Official Trailer

Interior Chinatown - Official Trailer
Yellowstone: Season 5B - Official Trailer

Yellowstone: Season 5B - Official Trailer
Love Hurts - Official Trailer

Love Hurts - Official Trailer
More

Trailers

FBC: Firebreak - Community First Look

FBC: Firebreak - Community First Look
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp - Complete Edition Announcement Trailer

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp - Complete Edition Announcement Trailer
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Accolades Trailer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Accolades Trailer
Helldivers II - Truth Enforcers Warbond Trailer

Helldivers II - Truth Enforcers Warbond Trailer
Windblown - Early Access Launch Trailer

Windblown - Early Access Launch Trailer
The Thing: Remastered Gameplay Trailer

The Thing: Remastered Gameplay Trailer
Dragon Age: The Veilguard - Official Launch Trailer

Dragon Age: The Veilguard - Official Launch Trailer
Southern Comfort SoConsole

Southern Comfort SoConsole
Croc: Legend of the Gobbos - Gameplay Trailer

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos - Gameplay Trailer
Yooka-Replaylee - Console Announcement Trailer

Yooka-Replaylee - Console Announcement Trailer
Citadelum - Community Builds Trailer

Citadelum - Community Builds Trailer
Fallout: London - 1 Million Downloads Announcement

Fallout: London - 1 Million Downloads Announcement
More

Events

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
We're attending Summer Games Fest

We're attending Summer Games Fest
MSIology RTX40 event

MSIology RTX40 event
LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
More