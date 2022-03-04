Nio EL6 - EV Hour

We take to the road once again to see how Nio is continuing to innovate in the electric car market with the new EL6 model.
"The NEO EL6.This is the third NEO that I'm reviewing after the ET8 and the ET5 Touring, and I've come out here into this windy forest because of the striking matte green color they chose for the review car this time around."
"I think NEO is heavily, heavily underestimated in the Scandinavian market, and it's hard to see why, because to me, they deliver some of the highest quality driving and feeling luxurious cars on the market today.I really think that.And the cool thing, if I can just take you around for a little trip here, is that I think that this, the EL6, has a good chance of actually making it, because of our penchant for two large SUVs."
"My heart is with that little orange ET5 Touring that I showed you a lot of months back now, but this one, this is quite good as well.So how about we take it for a drive? Let's go! If you are of the notion that it takes decades upon decades of experience and a legendary brand to create the driving sensation that we've come to expect out of semi-luxury cars, well, allow me to dissuade you of that notion, because this, the NEO EL6, and quite frankly, the other two NEOs that I've driven besides this one, are fantastic to drive."
"They are responsive, taut, aggressive, and they just, they ooze character.And I think NEO has very successfully created, again, a sensation, a user paradigm that is unique to them.And that is something, again, if we allow ourselves to trust that notion that I just described, that is something that shouldn't be possible with this amount of experience that NEO has in the international market."
"But here we are, and this is fantastic.I love the steering, I love the brake, I love the aggressiveness of the throttle.I love sitting here in general.I do think that I prefer the lower-to-the-ground, more sporty ET5 Touring."
"That remains one of my favorite cars to drive ever since I started this series.But the EL6 is really not bad.In fact, it's better, I would go as far as to say, than some of the German giants that I have driven.From Mercedes, BMW, and Audi."
"Not all, but some.And praise doesn't really come higher than that, now does it?We've spoken about Nomi before, and we have to do so again, albeit briefly.She has a new update now, meaning that she's more chit-chatty."
"You can interrupt her and have more immediate conversations with her, not just a very set level of commands.She still works the same way.She's still mounted on this little circular display on a little small motorized ball.And when you talk to her, and say the key phrase, she will turn your way and wave like this."
"Hey, Nomi.Yes?How are you doing?Thank you for inquiring. I'm on cloud nine right now.So, she will raise or lower the temperature in the cabin."
"She will set your sat-nav to a destination that you specify.She will lower the windows or lock the car.She does a whole host of different things.And every time that you want to do something with her, she will look at you."
"And in a world where smart assistants seem very inescapable, I think making them more tangible is a noble pursuit.And I do see the point of it.Sure, she's very in your face, and Neo obviously spent a lot of resources crafting her and placing her here.But I'm not going to for a minute say that it wasn't worth it or that it makes no sense."
"I think it makes all the sense in the world.So, while I might not use her all that much, like I don't really use Siri or Google Gemini or Chat GPT, I do see the point.It's a lovely place to sit as well.The two Neos that I've tested prior to this have done the same deal."
"It's nice. It really is.I would say that the aesthetic nature of the interior isn't the car's strongest suit, but it's certainly functional.I mean, I have this lovely 11.8-inch display here, which works very well, both in terms of everyday navigation and just the functions that you need in order to have a pleasant everyday drive.From Spotify to a functioning sat-nav to radio tuner, it all works very well."
"Alongside this little driver's side display here, which gives me all of the information that I need.The same can be said for this little gear selector here and the wireless charging pad and the cup holders and even the comfort of the seats.It all works exceedingly well.Sure, the material choices and the color choices within this cabin is teetering on gaudy, but I find myself at the crossroads that I often find myself at, which is I just don't see a measurable reason as to why this interior does not hold up to the main rivals from European car manufacturers and more established brands."
"To me, all of the luxurious stuff is here and works very well.I have not experienced any bugs or glitches in the software.I haven't experienced the car auto-braking or showcasing any kind of fault with its automatic driving systems.It's all good, and I can't really report on something that I haven't experienced."
"So from my perspective, and this has been a short testing period, Nios are all good from an interior standpoint.And I mean, this cabin right here is incredibly roomy to the point where I feel like that this should be more standardized within this particular sort of genre of vehicle, both in terms of how high the ceiling goes and just how much room each of the passengers have.It's a great place to be."
"It really is.The long-range model has around 450 kilometers of range and is equipped with 360 kilowatts of power, and it has four-wheel drive.It charges a tad slowly at 180 kilowatts, but that will still juice up the entire car in less than 30 minutes.There's nothing inherently wrong with the specs, truly, except perhaps the price."
"That's a recurring theme for sure, as considering the creature comforts, it still would have been a much stronger pitch had I not been able to buy like an i5 Touring or spend 25% less on an XPeng G9.This will also be a recurring theme.But the car? The car is not just good.It's great, as is the case with all Nios."
"So, to sum up everything that you've heard, I like this car.I like the ET5 Touring more, but I like this car.I like it quite a lot, and I think you get a lot for your money.But, as I said in the voiceover, it's a lot of money, and it would perhaps have been better for Nios' overall strategy here in Scandinavia had they undercut their rivals just a tad bit more than they are."
"Because, again, as I said, you can get some pretty compelling options, which probably has better service and repair options, at least here in Scandinavia, for around the same, if not less.So, I don't know, man. I really like this.I hope Nio has a fantastic future ahead of it in Scandinavia, because I truly think they have some terrific new ideas as to how we engage and interact with these kinds of vehicles."
"But I don't know. I don't know what the future brings.I just know that I didn't have enough time with this one to probably get all the drone shots I wanted, and right now I'm filming in a storm, so see you on the next TV hour."