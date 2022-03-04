GRTV News - Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will be back for a second season

Netflix has greenlit a return and given us a glimpse into its plot.
"Good morning everyone and welcome back to another GRTV News. It's a new week and because nothing really tends to happen much over the weekend we're going to be talking about something that happened right at the end of Friday. Specifically we're talking about Netflix and we're talking about one of the recent shows actually that they released on the streamer service which is Tomb Raider The Legend of Lara Croft. We don't actually know how well that series has been doing. Obviously you can look at reviews and infer the way that people are sort of enjoying it and sort of critiquing it but we don't know exactly how it's been performing in the sort of viewership figures just yet because Netflix hasn't confirmed whether it is achieving their expectations or not or anything like that but what we can do is infer that it is for the simple reason that the streamer has already greenlit a second season. Now if you've watched the show I would say that that is not a surprise whatsoever because the ending is a cliffhanger so I would say that they were already always having the plan to do a couple of seasons of the show at the very least. The question is whether there'll be more after that but regardless let's dive on into this and figure out and see what's going on. So yeah Tomb Raider The Legend of Lara Croft will be back for a second season. We have an idea of what the plot will involve."
"So to mark 28 years of Tomb Raider, yes quite a strange anniversary to celebrate, it has been announced that a second season of Netflix's anime Tomb Raider The Legend of Lara Croft will be coming eventually. As promised in a blog post we're told a little more about the plot synopsis of this coming season with the description stating, when adventurer Lara Croft discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam to retrieve the precious artifacts. Lara's thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodges the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants to make the masks for herself while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic, power that may be in fact divine. We don't have a release date nor window in mind for season two of Tomb Raider The Legend of Lara Croft and it's unclear just how far through production it is at the moment meaning it is challenging to infer or speculate a date. It does seem fair to assume that the show will be back in either late 2025 or early 2026 if the general time between seasons of Netflix's other video game adaptations is anything to go by. If you haven't seen the first season of the show be sure to read our review of the Tomb Raider of Tomb Raider The Legend of Lara Croft. So yeah we don't have a release date or anything in mind yet for this but Netflix tends to take about let's say 15 months between seasons of these shows. One of the more recent ones, not Arcane because Arcane is different it's not like this sort of anime sort of style it's a different animation thing and I assume that Riot has more sort of controlling with that show but if you look at Castlevania Nocturne which is one of the other sort of big current ones that they're doing season one debuted I believe in I want to say it was 2023 late 2023 or something and then season two is coming out in January so again that sort of time frame is what I'm expecting with this show as well so if they get obviously judging by the end of the season one we kind of infer that there was going to be a season two anyway so maybe they've already got to jump on things and maybe they're already you know a distance through production meaning that we could get a second season sometime in late 2025 but otherwise I wouldn't be surprised if we're looking at like you know January February 2026 debut for the return of this show you never know maybe Netflix sees Tomb Raider and Lara Croft as their next big sort of cash cow alongside Castlevania so maybe they'll be trying to crank these out on a more frequent basis but if I had to guess I would say that's that it's that sort of time frame but either way if you like the show the good news is that it'll be back and we have an idea of what the the plot's going to be already so good news all around but yeah that's all the time that I have on today's episode of GRTV News but I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week so stay tuned for that otherwise thank you for watching and I'll see you on the next one take care everyone"