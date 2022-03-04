Hisense 65E7NQ Pro (Quick Look) - A Mid-Range Monster

This mid-range TV is designed to offer the perfect blend of fidelity and response, making it ideal for gamers and regular users.
"Hello everyone and welcome to an exciting new Quick Look, this time taking a look at a brand new product from Hisense.You might remember Hisense as a new, well they are experienced, but they're new here to the Scandinavian market and they came in swinging with the UX, a TV which our Petter Hegevall over in Sweden awarded a 10 out of 10, calling one of the best TVs that he's ever reviewed."
"So that's a difficult sophomore act to sort of follow up, but this is slightly different in the sense that this is more adequately priced, going for mid to high range instead of that luxurious top of the end market.This is the E7 Pro and there is a very good reason why we are running Blackmuth Wukong gameplay on here right now, because this is marketed specifically as a gaming TV."
"It even has a dedicated Blackmuth Wukong mode, and well if you were to plug in a console where Blackmuth Wukong would be available, so that would be a PS5 Pro or even a gaming PC, you could turn that over and it is essentially a collaboration with the developers at GameScience to make sure that color tuning, responsiveness, and just overall fit and finish and feel is set to accompany that game perfectly."
"And we have tested it here at the office, we'll follow up with a review, but obviously it's been a very, very solid performer so far, so good.It's a 4K QLED Dolby Vision equipped HDR10 Plus compliant gaming TV, which comes in either 55, 65, or up to 75 inches."
"This is the 65 inch version right here, and as you can see, it kind of maintains what you would expect out of a TV that is sold at around 1400 Euros, 1400 Euros is for the 65 inch version that we have right here.It's slim profile is very much competitive next to someone like LG or Samsung, and the overall brightness levels, the color calibration and tuning, and particularly because this is a gaming TV, the hertz refresh rate."
"Now it's a 120 hertz native panel, but it does come with 144 game pro mode essentially.That means that if your game supports it, and some games do, well then you can boost to that higher refresh rating and gain the benefit of higher FPSs in the games that support them."
"Furthermore, it's a QLED panel, that basically means that there are quantum dot layers in here giving you an amazing collaboration between excellent color reproduction and lovely HDR performance.Still, one of the things that you get from OLED panels is that they are slightly dimmer and therefore cannot perform in HDR scenarios as well as their QLED counterparts."
"So you do get the full benefit of that, meaning eye-searing brightness in the games that support it.Furthermore, it supports AMD FreeSync Premium, meaning that you will get that lovely combination of silky smooth sort of pairing between the hertz refresh rate and the games sort of supporting of those frame rates."
"There is a game bar system in here that will automatically pop up down here when you have a console enabled, giving you quick access to refresh rates, color profiles between different game genres.It's cool to see these things surface and you can expect those to be a bit more in-depth here being the sense that it is a gaming-centric TV."
"It is based on the Vida platform, V-I-D-A-A, there's a little button down here.It's a Linux-based smart OS, which is great at customization in general.That means that you do get a bunch of shortcuts on the remote, which also means that you should be able to quickly access Disney+, Rakuten, Netflix, and that kind of stuff."
"But it is, again, customizable.It has speakers built-in, built-in subwoofers, so it really should perform pretty well even if you don't attach a sound bar or surround sound speakers or something like that.And then again, for all of the benefits here, €1,400 actually seems quite competitive."
"Again, we'll take a full look in an in-depth review very soon.Stay tuned for more.See you on the next one."