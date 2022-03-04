GRTV News - Another Planet of the Apes movie will arrive in 2027

Wes Ball's trilogy will continue in the next Planet of the Apes film.
"Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual taking you through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."
"So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming news, gaming previews, gaming gaming gaming interviews, movie reviews and of course more exclusive content.So without further ado, today it's been a bit of a slow news day in games but there's been a lot of stuff going on with movies, especially in 20th Century Studios and 20th Century Fox's department."
"We also had a look at, you can see the title here by the way, another Planet of the Apes movie is going to arrive in 2027, that's what the main topic is going to be, because as you can see here from our last episode of Film Frenzy, or one of them, the smug little face I've got on there because I know that we're talking about Planet of the Apes is you know, incredible."
"But yeah, there was also a development in Star Wars that I maybe wanted to cover in this but it's sort of a rumour so I didn't think it was really worth going through.But yes, it seems like the Rey movie has lost it's writer in Steven Knight and they're going to have to find a new one which means it's likely not going to make it's 2026 release date."
"However, this is more of the sort of positive stuff because 20th Century Studios boss Steve Asbell has confirmed a bunch of projects, Alien Romulus is getting a sequel, the new Predator movie is coming out, Predator Badlands, and there's also a director's streaming movie that's sort of being kept secret until it launches."
"So that's going to be interesting.And there's going to be another Planet of the Apes.Now we were pretty certain that there was going to be another Planet of the Apes movie coming out considering Wes Ball was going to direct a trilogy in sort of the, you know, when it was being announced it was going to be a new trilogy, it wasn't just going to be Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."
"So we're going to have that new Planet of the Apes film and it's going to be coming out in 2027 by the sounds of things, which is quite nice because it means that we don't have to wait too long.Of course that is a three year wait, so, you know, buckle in, but there's a lot of stuff coming out in between now and then and obviously we only just got the Planet of the Apes film this year."
"It's really sort of a weird time to be in films and games because it feels like so much stuff comes out in a year that I thought that the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was a movie that released last year, but no, it was this year.So way to make me feel older, just a little bit older, thank you 20th Century Fox."
"In any case, we don't have a title and we don't have plot details.We imagine the title is probably going to be something like Kingdom but bigger, you know, we went from Rise to Dawn to War with the Matt Reeves trilogy, so we'll probably go from like Kingdom to maybe like Empire to maybe like Continent or something, you know, bigger and bigger and bigger, bigger and better."
"Maybe Empire is the last one or something, maybe, you know, we have Nation of the Planet of the Apes, something like that, you know, I don't know what it's going to be, but you'd imagine it's going to pick up with Noah and it's going to pick up with Faye, I think the girl's name was, Freya Allen's character who gave us, not the best American accent, but hey, that's what we're going to end this on."
"What did you think of Freya Allen's American accent in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?What do you think the Planet of the Apes new movie will be about?Let me know all that and more and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news.Goodbye guys."