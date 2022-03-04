LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      HQ
      Gamereactor
      Videos
      Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

      GRTV News - Another Planet of the Apes movie will arrive in 2027

      Wes Ball's trilogy will continue in the next Planet of the Apes film.

      Audio transcription

      "Hello there, welcome back to GRTV News, I'm Alex as usual taking you through the afternoons latest and greatest when it comes to gaming, technology, entertainment, whatever you like, whatever you love, we always have it for you at GRTV News and in the wider Gamereactor network as a whole."

      "So if you like what you see and you want to see more, be sure to check out Gamereactor wherever you get it from for more gaming reviews, gaming news, gaming previews, gaming gaming gaming interviews, movie reviews and of course more exclusive content.
      So without further ado, today it's been a bit of a slow news day in games but there's been a lot of stuff going on with movies, especially in 20th Century Studios and 20th Century Fox's department."

      "We also had a look at, you can see the title here by the way, another Planet of the Apes movie is going to arrive in 2027, that's what the main topic is going to be, because as you can see here from our last episode of Film Frenzy, or one of them, the smug little face I've got on there because I know that we're talking about Planet of the Apes is you know, incredible."

      "But yeah, there was also a development in Star Wars that I maybe wanted to cover in this but it's sort of a rumour so I didn't think it was really worth going through.
      But yes, it seems like the Rey movie has lost it's writer in Steven Knight and they're going to have to find a new one which means it's likely not going to make it's 2026 release date."

      "However, this is more of the sort of positive stuff because 20th Century Studios boss Steve Asbell has confirmed a bunch of projects, Alien Romulus is getting a sequel, the new Predator movie is coming out, Predator Badlands, and there's also a director's streaming movie that's sort of being kept secret until it launches."

      "So that's going to be interesting.
      And there's going to be another Planet of the Apes.
      Now we were pretty certain that there was going to be another Planet of the Apes movie coming out considering Wes Ball was going to direct a trilogy in sort of the, you know, when it was being announced it was going to be a new trilogy, it wasn't just going to be Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."

      "So we're going to have that new Planet of the Apes film and it's going to be coming out in 2027 by the sounds of things, which is quite nice because it means that we don't have to wait too long.
      Of course that is a three year wait, so, you know, buckle in, but there's a lot of stuff coming out in between now and then and obviously we only just got the Planet of the Apes film this year."

      "It's really sort of a weird time to be in films and games because it feels like so much stuff comes out in a year that I thought that the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was a movie that released last year, but no, it was this year.
      So way to make me feel older, just a little bit older, thank you 20th Century Fox."

      "In any case, we don't have a title and we don't have plot details.
      We imagine the title is probably going to be something like Kingdom but bigger, you know, we went from Rise to Dawn to War with the Matt Reeves trilogy, so we'll probably go from like Kingdom to maybe like Empire to maybe like Continent or something, you know, bigger and bigger and bigger, bigger and better."

      "Maybe Empire is the last one or something, maybe, you know, we have Nation of the Planet of the Apes, something like that, you know, I don't know what it's going to be, but you'd imagine it's going to pick up with Noah and it's going to pick up with Faye, I think the girl's name was, Freya Allen's character who gave us, not the best American accent, but hey, that's what we're going to end this on."

      "What did you think of Freya Allen's American accent in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?
      What do you think the Planet of the Apes new movie will be about?
      Let me know all that and more and I'll see you next week for some more GRTV news.
      Goodbye guys."

      GRTV News

      More

      Videos

      More

      Movie Trailers

      Our Little Secret - Official Trailer

      Our Little Secret - Official Trailer
      One of Them Days - Official Trailer

      One of Them Days - Official Trailer
      Cruel Intentions - Official Trailer

      Cruel Intentions - Official Trailer
      September 5 - Official Trailer

      September 5 - Official Trailer
      Cobra Kai - Season 6: Part 2 Official Trailer

      Cobra Kai - Season 6: Part 2 Official Trailer
      Severance: Season 2 - Official Teaser Trailer

      Severance: Season 2 - Official Teaser Trailer
      Bad Sisters: Season 2 - Official Trailer

      Bad Sisters: Season 2 - Official Trailer
      Interior Chinatown - Official Trailer

      Interior Chinatown - Official Trailer
      Yellowstone: Season 5B - Official Trailer

      Yellowstone: Season 5B - Official Trailer
      Love Hurts - Official Trailer

      Love Hurts - Official Trailer
      The Brutalist - Official Trailer

      The Brutalist - Official Trailer
      Goosebumps: The Vanishing - Official Trailer

      Goosebumps: The Vanishing - Official Trailer
      More

      Trailers

      Helldivers II - Truth Enforcers Warbond Trailer

      Helldivers II - Truth Enforcers Warbond Trailer
      Windblown - Early Access Launch Trailer

      Windblown - Early Access Launch Trailer
      The Thing: Remastered Gameplay Trailer

      The Thing: Remastered Gameplay Trailer
      Dragon Age: The Veilguard - Official Launch Trailer

      Dragon Age: The Veilguard - Official Launch Trailer
      Southern Comfort SoConsole

      Southern Comfort SoConsole
      Croc: Legend of the Gobbos - Gameplay Trailer

      Croc: Legend of the Gobbos - Gameplay Trailer
      Yooka-Replaylee - Console Announcement Trailer

      Yooka-Replaylee - Console Announcement Trailer
      Citadelum - Community Builds Trailer

      Citadelum - Community Builds Trailer
      Fallout: London - 1 Million Downloads Announcement

      Fallout: London - 1 Million Downloads Announcement
      No Man's Sky - The Cursed Expedition Trailer

      No Man's Sky - The Cursed Expedition Trailer
      Monster Hunter Wilds - 5th Trailer

      Monster Hunter Wilds - 5th Trailer
      Astroneer - Glitchwalkers

      Astroneer - Glitchwalkers
      More

      Events

      Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023

      Phil Spencer takes the stage at BlizzCon 2023
      We're Ready for Summer Game Fest

      We're Ready for Summer Game Fest
      We're attending Summer Games Fest

      We're attending Summer Games Fest
      MSIology RTX40 event

      MSIology RTX40 event
      LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview

      LG UltraGear - Luis Pablo Flores Interview
      MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview

      MWC 2022 - Vuzix Shield - Sebastian Anjou Interview
      MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview

      MWC 2022 - CAT Bullitt - Pete Cunningham Interview
      MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview

      MWC 2022 - Blacknut - David Cook Interview
      MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview

      MWC 2022 - OnePlus 10 Pro - Tuomas Lampen Interview
      MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview

      MWC 2022 - Oral B iO 10 - Katie Andrews Interview
      MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview

      MWC 2022 - Astro Slide - Janko Mrsic-Flogel Interview
      MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview

      MWC 2022 - Orphe Smart Footwear - Regina Krainiaia Interview
      More