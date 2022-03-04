GRTV News - Yooka-Replaylee will be coming to 'Nintendo' platforms

The platformer remaster has locked in its future on the Switch successor.
"So with that being the case, let's dive on in.Yooka-Rapley confirmed for Nintendo platforms, hinting at a Switch 2 release.Playtonic confirms the Yooka-Laylee remake will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X and S and Nintendo."
"So Yooka-Rapley, a full remake of Playtonic's debut title, Yooka-Laylee, released in 2017, is coming soon to PC and consoles.Playtonic announced the remake a few months ago and have just confirmed console versions which include PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo platforms."
"This is a not so subtle or not too subtle hint that the game will launch on both Nintendo Switch and its successor, expected to be Switch 2 or preferably in my eyes, Super Switch, Super Nintendo Switch, but still unannounced by Nintendo.Playtonic shared a new trailer, adding a suspicious eyes emoji when talking about Nintendo."
"Instead of using the usual Switch logo, the Nintendo logo appears in the game's main art.And yeah, here's what they say here.As well as PC, Yooka-Rapley will be on PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo.This remake will remain faithful to the original game and platform in the vein of Banjo-Kazooie made by some of Rare's developers at the time, but will greatly improve graphics, camera controls and add new features like visual filters."
"The first game was funded by Kickstarter but since then Playtonic has grown to be an indie publisher as well as a developer studio with much more resources and expertise justifying the need to revisit the title.Hopefully this remake will be followed by a sequel down the line but we still don't know the release date."
"If you're a fan of the mascot 3D platformers, Croc Legend of the Gobbos has just been confirmed for every console.And strangely enough actually, for Croc Legend of the Gobbos, it's not coming to the Nintendo Switch successor or yet."
"But yeah, here's what we wanted to show you as well at the end of the trailer.You can just see it down the bottom here.Xbox Series XS, PS5, PC, Nintendo.Usually that's a Switch logo if they're committing to just the Switch."
"But I love this.I love that developers are doing this because obviously Nintendo is really, really taking their time with announcing the Switch successor.We thought, many thought we'd have it by now, believe it or not, but obviously it hasn't even been announced yet."
"So it could be, we could be looking at a Switch sequel coming out in the second half of 2025, perhaps even later at this rate.Nintendo do like to release things and or announce things and release things quite soon after."
"So it might be a short turnaround than that.But the fact that it's taken as long as it has means that you have to sort of look at it and go, are we, are we, are we installed for a longer wait than we actually had planned here?Well, the answer is yes, because we're still waiting for it."
"But I love that developers are doing this.We've seen a few other ones as well announced games coming to Nintendo platforms and stuff like that.So it's, it's, it's, it's promising that we're seeing already a lot of people commit to the future of Nintendo because it means that when the console does come out, it should have a quite a decent lineup of, uh, of, of games, which is something we never really saw when we, we made the jump from PS4 and Xbox one to PS5 and Xbox series X and S, because it felt like a lot of developers were simply not ready to just leave those, well not necessarily leave the platforms behind, but to, to provide options that were built for this upcoming, um, or, you know, this, this next generation system."
"But it seems like people are already getting ready for this jump to Nintendo Switch successor.It's probably because it's, it's, it's actually something that we've really, really been needing like this, um, this next more powerful device.Um, but yeah, we don't have an official announcement yet from Nintendo about this console."
