GRTV News - Blizzard to host a Warcraft Direct next month

Warcraft has gone on for 30 years and so we'd imagine some big announcements at the celebration stream next month.
Warcraft is celebrating its 30th anniversary next month - the first Warcraft game was released in 1994 and it's grown to be something entirely massive since then. To celebrate, Blizzard is hosting a Warcraft Direct on November 13th. Last year there was a Blizzcon, a big in-person convention that showed the true dedication of Warcraft fans. The Warcraft Direct will have news on World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and Warcraft Rumble. It could have something else tied in there considering it's the 30 year anniversary of Warcraft itself, not just World of Warcraft which celebrated 20 years this year, or Hearthstone which got 10 years as well this year. 2024 is a massive year for Warcraft. There's likely a new Hearthstone expansion coming out. Warcraft Rumble launched last year and was unveiled at Blizzcon - it's the mobile Warcraft game. It will mostly be about World of Warcraft and perhaps even some sort of new Warcraft game. 30 years certainly feels like a time to announce something massive. There's certainly going to be something big enough for there to be a Direct in the first place. We'll likely hear more on the upcoming expansions to complete the World Soul Saga which started with the War Within this year.
