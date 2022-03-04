SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless White Edition (Quick Look) - Loseless Hi-Fi Gaming

This headset uses Dual Wireless connection and leading speaker drivers on a lightweight body to provide a quality audio experience.
"Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Today we're going to take a look at an item that we took a look at two years ago.That sounds off, but basically this is a SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless in white."
"And there really is no other news flash apart from the fact that it is white.But, I think that history has been very kind to the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless because I was reminded after I received the white one from SteelSeries.Thank you guys for sending it over."
"And I wore it and I've reviewed two games now, two major releases with it.And I've only been reminded that in the two years since we reviewed the black and grey version which launched I think towards the end of 2022, something along those lines.This is currently the end of August 2024."
"There isn't a gaming headset for either Xbox or PlayStation that I would recommend more than this.And now that the price probably has come down from the $349 USD that these launched to, I would still say that they're thrown, like, they are still unbeaten.They are still the incumbent and even like major sort of enthusiast gaming headsets like the Odyssey Maxwell which I reviewed not too long ago, it does not hold a penny to this."
"So, let's go over just one more.It's white and it retains the sort of chrome effects on these removable discs right here which of course houses both a USB Type-C connector if you want to use it wired or the removable battery."
"There is obviously a white little control station which both houses the main settings that you can utilize with a little turnable dial.Very cool stuff. That's also white.But it also houses a second one of these which is charged and always ready to go."
"So, whenever you are low on battery, you just swap them and you have 100% charge.Very few headsets do this.We found one, I think a Turtle Beach one, which had it, but it's still not something that many headsets actually do.And it is also so convenient because a lot of headsets now come with stands."
"They are cool in and of themselves because when you are done, you place it in the stand and whenever you want to game, it's already fully charged.But the problem with that is that they take up a lot of space.They have to position the headset in a particular way in order for the connector to get that connection and start charging."
"This can just lie around basically.That can be taped onto the back of the TV or whatever or the monitor.It's a very convenient solution and it's quite frankly stunning that no one else is attempting to just copy it outright.But apart from that, it's the same 96 kHz 24-bit audio, the same dual connection with USB switching, the same 360 spatial audio, the same ANC, the same Comfort Max headband."
"These are just, it's so good.Even the ClearCast microphone, which is retractable by the way, and it's a little neat little flourish.When it retracts into the cup, this piece of plastic here, which is the microphone head, is molded in such a way that it looks like that it's not even there when it's not in use."
"Why aren't more manufacturers doing this?And it's also a ClearCast Gen 2 bi-directional microphone, which is just fantastic.The elastic headband basically means that it's the most comfortable on the market or at least more comfortable than most.These cups are fantastic and thick."
"The build quality is second to none.The retractable microphone never gets in the way.And the swappable battery just means that it's epic.I still think this is the gaming headset to buy."
"Buy the one that is specific for your platform because still, because of the Xbox wireless protocol, you have to get either an Xbox One or a PlayStation One.It's dumb, but apart from that, this is just fantastic.And it's unbeaten two years after."
"And I don't think there's a lot of categories where you can say that there is a king that's been unbeaten in consumer electronics two years after the initial launch.So congratulations for SteelSeries. Bye."