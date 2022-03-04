GRTV News - It looks like Rayman is set to make a return

The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown team has seemingly been tasked with taking over a remake based on the platforming icon.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today what we're going to be talking about is Ubisoft. Specifically because a lot of rumours have been going around as of late talking about what the future holds for the developers or the studio that was in charge of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. The rumour originally went about that they were getting sort of disbanded essentially, not shut down but disbanded with them being moved to different projects. But since a different rumour has come out seemingly suggesting that they haven't necessarily been disbanded, they've been put on a different task, away from Prince of Persia and onto one of Ubisoft's other more sort of iconic and now kind of defunct brands and characters. So with that being the case, let's dive on in. Rayman returns from the ashes of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. Following rumours of Ubisoft Montpellier's now denied closure, the team has set to work on the return of the beloved character. So, alarm bells were ringing in the early hours of last night that Ubisoft Montpellier, the studio behind the development of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, would be shutting down."
"A report that we kept under a quarantine until we could confirm it first hand, which we can now thankfully deny. However, we can now shed a little more light on the matter based on the latest information provided by Insider Gaming. The news portal has revealed that members of the development team behind The Lost Crown, a brilliant game that has not been accompanied by good sales, have not indeed lost their jobs at the company, but have been reassigned to another project in development, specifically to one known as Project Steambot, which until now has been centralised at Ubisoft Milan. And what game is hidden under that codename? None other than the return of the Rayman franchise. Steambot is actually a Rayman remake pending a final title and we'll see the character return to the forefront and while it's good to hear that workers won't lose their jobs, it's not all positive on the job front. Controversial Rayman creator Michel Ancel, known for his scandals and allegations of fostering a toxic work environment at Ubisoft, is attached to the project as a consultant."
"This, according to the report's sources, has created some insecurity among recent employees on the project. It's not yet clear which Rayman is being worked on for a remake, but if it means a return to the form of a 3D adventure, many gamers around the world are sure to be So we're going to move on to Rayman, which was previously being stewarded at Ubisoft Milan, which is a Ubisoft studio which is facing a whole bunch of issues itself right now, including striking employees due to the fact that their work from home mandate has been essentially removed, forcing them to go back to the developer, back to the office, which in Milan is kind of a challenge because it's a very expensive city. So yeah, and they've also lost a lot of executive members of the staff, a lot of senior members of the staff as of late as well. So no doubt they've looked at it and gone, right, you guys can do metroidvanias quite well. We'll hand over Rayman to you, which is what makes me think we might be looking at a return to sort of the sort of 2D or 2.5D ones that we saw most recently and not a 3D, a full 3D project as we saw the character transition to in sort of, I think the early mid-2000s-ish, during the sort of PS2 era. But yes, as we know more about this, be sure to keep you posted and updated. Obviously the return of Rayman is a pretty big deal because we haven't seen anything significant of the character for a long while, despite the fact that he's popped up in a variety of different games and sort of crossovers and whatnot. But yeah, as we know more about this, be sure to keep you posted, so stay tuned to your local GameRantor region, otherwise that's all the time I have on today's episode. So I'll be back now tomorrow for the last and final one of the week, so stay tuned for that. Otherwise, yeah, hope you enjoy your Thursday."
"Take care, everyone."