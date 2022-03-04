Elgato USB HUB for Stream Deck+ (Quick Look) - More Ports, More Technological Options

This expansive unit fits to the back of a Stream Deck+ and provides access to a whole collection of additional ports for the busy creator.
"Stream Deck Hello everyone and welcome to another Gamereactor Quick Look.Not too long ago, Elgato put out what they would consider to be the final form of their very popular Stream Deck."
"So don't be confused by the Steam Deck, Stream Deck sort of name comparison.The Stream Deck is sort of the final sort of version of the popular Stream Deck concept, which basically means that while a lot of people use a bunch of adaptable macro keys on sort of a little plinth like this for streaming, because it makes a lot of sense when you think about Elgato in general and the software they use, a lot of people use this for a lot of different stuff."
"And the adaptability of Elgato's software means that you can just do a whole host of different things.Furthermore, they added these four knobs down here at the bottom, which essentially are as versatile as the buttons themselves.And if you haven't seen a Stream Deck before, behind each of these buttons are screens, essentially meaning that you can decide what the thumbnail image of that key is."
"You can now decide what kind of values you want represented on this small panel down here.And you also have the knobs that can control a whole host of different things.This could be scrubbing a timeline in Adobe Premiere or the volume of a particular app in a particular way or dialing in shadows in Photoshop.The sky really is the limit."
"So Elgato obviously thought, how can we make the Stream Deck Plus even more useful?And they've put out some pretty cool add-ons.I'm inclined to not even call them accessories, but add-ons which snugly fit with inside the Stream Deck frame.So there is one that is very useful."
"That was actually the one we thought we were getting, which is the XLR dock that essentially just adds 45 volt phantom power through an XLR plug, meaning that you can ditch having a separate XLR dock if you want to use an XLR microphone.That means that it's just built right in.So it's one little box that hosts all of these different things."
"But if you find yourself at a point where you lack USB ports more so than anything else, well, this is the USB hub.And when I said add-on, the reason I'm saying that is that you push, you get it to right here and then you simply push a little bit and then you're in like that.I thought that I wouldn't be able to do it, but it is very easy."
"You just have to push a little bit.It just feels wrong when you do it.Point is, it now fits snugly within the frame like it was always supposed to be there.So the Stream Deck Plus now draws power from its central USB type C cable and power supply as it normally would."
"But now this flips up and basically gives you access to a whole host of different ports here.So there's two USB type A ports and four USB type C ports.Now, one of these are actually 100 watt power delivery, meaning that you could charge a laptop from here.And some of them are like small 7.5 watts, which is essentially meant as sort of a utility port for added accessories if that's what you wanted."
"So, of course, buying into the Elgato ecosystem isn't cheap all in all.But the fact of the matter that these add-ons cost like between $100 and $120 really isn't that bad, depending on, you know, how much you get from it.There is even an SD card reader here on the side and both micro and full size.It's really cool, man."
"And what Elgato is generally doing with their ecosystem, particularly the Neo series, which we're going to take a look at in a little while, it's really awesome to see them expand and even begin offering ways in which their existing products get added functionality down the line.That's a huge promise for new customers.So thank you so much for watching."
"See you on the next one."