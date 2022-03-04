GRTV News - Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai teases his next project

He has supposedly been working on it since 2022.
"Hello everyone and welcome back to another episode of GRTV News. Today we're going to be talking a little bit about one of the most, I would say sort of beloved video game creators of the current sort of era. I say era, he's been around for a long time at this point."
"We're talking specifically about Masahiro Sakurai. Now Sakurai is known best as of late I would say for Smash Bros. He's also the creator of Kirby as well. So he's been incredibly, he had a very sort of impressive career already. But his sort of magnum opus in many ways was Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which obviously launched quite a while ago now, quite early into the Nintendo Switch's life cycle. And because of that, obviously it got a huge amount of support, but the game sort of finished and wrapped up its support a couple of years ago. And we haven't heard anything about what Sakurai has been doing since, but he's begun teasing it. So, you know, seemingly we're on the way to hearing about what's next from this famed Japanese developer. So let's crack on and take a look at exactly what."
"So Masahiro Sakurai has been working on a mysterious new game since 2022. He actually recorded all of his videos in 2022 and has been directing a new game since. So Masahiro Sakurai, creator of Kirby and Super Smash Bros, has ended today his YouTube channel, Masahiro Sakurai and Creating Games with a special 40 minute video streamed live in which he explained how this unusual channel came to be. The channel started in August 2022 and has just ended in October 2024. But actually all of the videos except for this one were written and recorded in the six month period at the end of 2021 and early 2022, in which Sakurai explored a rare moment of rest between projects. Many people assume this channel was a way of Sakurai or for Sakurai to take a break from game development after his burnout, making the painstakingly detailed Super Smash Bros games a process that caused him some health issues. But nothing further from the truth. As Sakurai told in the video, he was asked to write a proposal for a game in mid 2021, but due to the time it took to assemble a team, development wouldn't start until April 2022, giving Sakurai some free time he decided to use to launch the YouTube channel. And I'm not going to play the video, but this is the finale special, which is like 40 minutes long. So if you want to watch it, it's embedded in this news piece. Masahiro Sakurai has been stressful these past two years. Around July 2021, I received a request to write a video game proposal, which I finished at lightning speed. I'm sorry I can't share more about this project, but assuming we're able to get it made, it should be announced sooner or later, he said. After writing and recording every video of the channel, 256 in total, in April 2022, Sakurai started full development of the new game, which he is directing and should be revealed sooner or later, Sakurai said. He, um, he didn't give any hints about what game would, uh, it would be, nor if it's a new IP or a followup to Kid Icarus or Smash Bros, which would be unlikely as the project started before he finished working on Smash Bros Ultimate DLC. He did describe it as being a large scale project later in the video. So while Sakurai recorded the videos all before full production of the new game started and commissioned the editing and English translation to other companies, he still had to supervise every video, all of that while working full time on the mysterious new game. So if we were to bet it would be a game for the Super Nintendo Switch or Switch 2. So yeah, um, Sakurai is a bit of a, he's a bit of a workaholic really. So he finished, um, work on Super Smash Bros Ultimate, all the various DLC that came for that game a few years ago. He took a little bit of a break, wasn't really a break though because he created and recorded a bunch of videos for a YouTube channel that he operated for two years. Uh, he's now wrapped that up, but he's now hard at work on the full production of this next followup game, uh, which he originally wrote a proposal for about three years ago or yeah, about three years ago. So, um, a lot going on here. He had, he did sort of tease in various occasions that, um, we'll be hearing more about this game relatively soon. So, uh, potentially, you know, with it being full production for two years, potentially we're at a point where it's ready to be sort of announced and presented."
"Uh, and then, you know, it will be coming in two years or something like that because Nintendo games tend to have quite a tight development timeline compared to some of the AAA, um, developers and, uh, and publishers. So, um, it wouldn't surprise me if this is closer than further away this game, but, uh, if there's one thing for certain when it comes to, uh, to, when it comes to Sakurai, you know that it's going to be something quite special. So it's definitely worth keeping an eye out for. But as we hear more about this game, which, you know, with it being a Nintendo project as well, they won't make any official announcement about it until they're absolutely ready for it. So there's no, we can't infer a timeline and say, Oh, it'll be at the Game Awards because it could be any time with Nintendo. Um, but as we do hear more about this project, we'll be sure to keep you posted and updated. So be sure to stay tuned to your local Game Rants region for more on that front. But otherwise that's all the time that I have on today's episode of GRTV News. So, uh, I'll be back now tomorrow for the next one of the week. So until then, hope you enjoy your Wednesday and I'll see you all on the next one. Take care everyone."