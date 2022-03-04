English
Don't Panik! ChumasGames tells us all about their strategy game at IndieDevDay

We caught up with developer Xavi Morales Sánchez to get a deeper insight into the upcoming puzzle game about leading characters to an end goal.

Audio transcription

"I'm at the IndieDevDay 2024 in Barcelona and I'm here joined by Xavi and I'm taking a look at ChumasGames' Panik and you know guys I think I've seen you around in several indie events around Spain and everybody told me this year that I had to try out Panik. That's a nice compliment but I haven't tried it out yet so please tell me what is Panik about? It's a puzzle but what can you tell me about it? Okay, definitely it's a nice compliment so thank you everyone. Well, Panik is a puzzle game of course. You have to guide the different characters to the goal cells in every level and there are mainly two characters. The leader ones, they have a crown and they have they come to move freely and then you have the neutral ones. That character are in panic so they can move. They're panicking? Yeah, so you have to find a way to calm them so they can move. Each level is like a short puzzle and I like to show a different rule. I mean there's the main mechanic, the core mechanic is the Panik one but then I like to show different rules in every level. Is it chess-based or is it based on other sort of cell-based games or how do you sort of got inspired to create this cell-based game? Well, my main inspiration is Baba is You. I think this is like the best example of taking a core mechanic and expand it like mind-blowing and it's not really chess-based but I think most people think that it's like it is related to chess and I like to put some references. Like there's a character that it's like the tower of the chess and it can move in a straight line without any restrictions."

"Right, as I've said I've seen the game several times, I didn't play. So what's the status currently? Because it's been like a year, I think a year ago I saw you here then you went to Bilbao and other events so what's the progress so far?
Well, the main idea started in a game jam in 2021 and then that idea became like abandoned for a long time and last year I thought I want to make a complete game. I liked that idea from the jam and last year I started doing that version that you can play on here. This version is complete? Not, it's complete. The base of the gameplay is complete but I'm working on more characters and more levels. They are designed but they have not implemented yet. And is it gonna be multiplayer as well? No, it's single-player. What else do you expect to... I mean do you have a publisher? Do you have a release date in mind? When can we expect to get our hands on Panic? I have a publisher, it's not like public."

"Not public yet? Uh-huh, but I'm with Dojo. We haven't made the announcement but people can know it so it's not like... It's okay to say? Yeah, and the release date is planned to be in June 2025. On which platforms? On Zip and all consoles. Makes sense on the streets, right? Does it have like touch controls as well or it's all stick-based? Not yet but my plan is that you can control it with touch screen."

"Anything else that you would like to mention about this game that we didn't touch upon? I like to say to people that we are all panicking because I am panicking while developing the game and people panic also while playing it.
We are all panickers. It's a trendy topic so thank you so much for your time."

"Xavi, enjoy the show. Thank you."

